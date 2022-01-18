Neil Adams took a plunge in the ice-cold waters of the Allt a Mhuilinn burn earlier this month as part of his wild swimming ritual.

The 61-year-old is an avid swimmer and was snapped on day 457 of a challenge to complete 500 consecutive days of wild swimming in different places.

The teacher from Lochaber, Scottish Highlands, took the dip whilst on a walk round the mountain with his son, Yan Adams.

Yan, 33, captured an image showing Neil mid-soak as he paddled around in the 1°C waters at Allt a Mhuillin burn.

Neil can be spotted in the centre of the image, paddling with just his trunks and a hat on, seemingly unfazed by the temperatures.

The mighty face of Ben Nevis looms in the background and features a mixture of black rock and fresh white snow.

Snow is shown covering almost the entirety of the scene, as the weather on the day measured a bone-chilling -1°C.

Neil shared the image to Facebook two days later, captioned: “Why walk when you can swim?

“Much too cold on the summit of Ben Nevis, but nice and cosy below the North Face.”

Neil’s post has gained over 1,700 likes and dozens of comments from stunned viewers.

Dawn McAra said: “Stunning. Kudos for the swim, stunning location and a great photo.”

Benita Hensman-Martin said: “Beautiful shot!”

Anna Brimsted said: “I’m feeling cold just seeing this. Looks stunning though…and well done for braving it!”

David Baszewski said: “That’s absolutely amazing, so beautiful.”

Linda Lee said: “Omg, you are very brave or totally bonkers, but it does look fab.”

Bill Cameron added: “Well done Neil. Nice place to chill out.”

Speaking today, Neil said: “I swim every day, so there was nothing particularly special about that swim, except that my son came along and took that photo.

“I go up Nevis many times each year, but if it’s too windy or icy on the summit, then I walk below the North Face.

“At this time of year, I’m usually only in the water for five or 10 minutes – it’s important for me not to get too cold as I’m often out walking, so I need to be able to warm up outdoors.

“Last year the air temperature went down to -9°C and my swim shorts froze onto me as I was running back to the car.”

Neil added: “In March this year I will reach 500 successive swims without missing a day – that’s why when I have a day out walking, I have to find a swim spot.

“I’ve been wild swimming for most of my life.

“I was always known as the ‘teacher who swims to school’ because I can get in the River Spean at the back of my house and swim downstream to Lochaber High School, which is on the banks of the River Lochy, and then straight in to start teaching.

“Of course, I only did this a few times each year as it takes three hours.

“However, it was during lockdown when I was teaching online and therefore not cycling to work, that I decided to swim daily.

“It’s empowering, I suppose, knowing that if I can’t keep up with youngsters running or cycling, I can at least swim in icy water which freaks them out. My son, for one.”