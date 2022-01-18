Top Five Cryptocurrencies for 2022

Cryptocurrency is one of the newest and fastest-growing investment vehicles. With new coins coming out all the time, it can be hard to know which ones are worth investing in. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve put together a list of 5 cryptocurrencies that could potentially increase in value by 2022.

Let’s look at these crypto options.

Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin is currently trading at around $12,500, this will not last long. With the price of bitcoin increasing by more than 60 per cent since August 2017 and with its volatility decreasing as well, it’s primed to climb even higher in 2018. Huge potential for further growth exists because only 20 per cent of all bitcoins have been mined so far – just about 16 million out of a total cap of 21 million that are expected to exist.

Global blockchain technologies are gaining traction across many different industries right now, which makes BTC look very attractive for investors looking for an option beyond fiat currencies like the dollar or euro. If you’re looking for the best trading platform, then Crypto Genius would be a wise choice to make.

Ethereum (ETH)

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is Ethereum. It has a current value of $285 and a projected $780 in 2022. Ethereum is unique because it allows for decentralized applications, or dapps, on its blockchain. These dapps can run without interference from third parties, making them incredibly secure. Because of this, Ethereum is often used to create tokens for new startups.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and open source software project released under the MIT/X11 license. The creation and transfer of coins are based on an open-source cryptographic protocol and is not managed by any central authority. Litecoin was created in October 2011 by former Google engineer Charles Lee as a “lightweight” alternative to Bitcoin.

Since its creation, Litecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. It currently has over $14 billion market capitalisation and is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Litecoin also enjoys significant popularity among merchants who accept it as payment for goods and services.

Ripple

Ripple is a cryptocurrency and payment network created in 2012. Ripple aims to enable “secure, instant and nearly free global financial transactions of any size with no chargebacks.” It supports tokens representing fiat currency, cryptocurrency, commodity, or other value units such as frequent flyer miles or mobile minutes. Ripple has been adopted by numerous banks and payment networks worldwide.

As of January 2018, it was the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In 2022, Ripple will continue to be one of the top cryptocurrencies due to its fast transaction speeds and low fees. Banks and other financial institutions will likely become more widely accepted.

Dash

It is the first cryptocurrency that has attempted to tackle this problem. It offers instant transactions (InstantSend), private transactions (PrivateSend) and operates a self-governing & self-funding model that enables the Dash network to pay individuals and businesses to perform work that adds value to the network.

The Bottom Line

The top five cryptocurrencies for 2022 are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Dash. These currencies have the potential to increase in value significantly over the next few years. If you’re looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, these are the ones to watch.