PARENTS have been left in stitches after a popular children’s book was given an interactive twist by adding a worm finger puppet.

Superworm, written by Julia Donaldson, has been adapted into a puppet book – but the finger puppet itself has been making it difficult for parents to keep a straight face.

The story itself follows “super-long and super-strong” Superworm as he goes on missions to save animals.

Following the success of its standard book, a new interactive version was launched in December last year – giving readers the opportunity to use the worm as a puppet.

The £7.50 Superworm Finger Puppet Book features a hole in each page allowing readers to use the pink coloured sock as a visual element.

However, thousands of parents have been left in stitches after discovering the book, saying they can’t read the book without laughing due to its resemblance of a penis.

Amused parent Emma Young posted photos of the puppet book to a parenting group on Facebook on Sunday, writing: “I was looking for books for my three year old.

“Did you know Superworm comes out as a finger puppet book too.

“I have no reason to post this other than to provide a smile in the frosty, cold and foggy morning.”

Emma shared images showing some of the pages of the book opened – with Superworm appearing from the middle.

She captured the book opened on a page, reading: “Here comes Superworm! Hello Superworm”, while the oddly shaped puppet pokes out from the page.

Another page reads: “Superworm is super-long.”

Emma’s post has attracted over 11,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments from parents who found the puppet hilarious.

One user said: “I bought this book – for the children I nanny for.

“It gave us all a few laughs. Even my mum with Alzheimer’s.”

Another parent said: “Apparently the opening was originally ‘Superworm is long and pink, Superworm can grow and shrink’ but the author was advised that may not be a good idea.”

Another social media user said: “I’m definitely not mature enough to have this book and not read without laughing.”

Another said: “My neighbour got it for my boy as a gift sent me a text to say it looked pornographic.

“I thought what on earth has she bought my one-year-old, then he opened this.

“The kids are all innocently pulling and poking it.

“Its hilarious to watch.”

Speaking today, Emma said: “My three-year-old loves Superworm and we already have this book without the added extra…

“It just made me give it a double look and made me chuckle.

“I laughed a little too loud I think.

“Who quality controlled this and thought let’s put a thin pink skin coloured sock on a kids book?

“Others have also said this does not look like a worm.”

Superworm, written by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo, Stick Man and Zog, is described as a super-long and super-strong.

He is known for always helping out other animals and insects, including saving a baby toad from an accident and rescuing a beetle from falling down a well.

At one point in the story he offers himself up as a skipping rope for some bored bees.