PARENTS have been left in stitches after a popular children’s book was given an interactive twist by adding a worm finger puppet.
Superworm, written by Julia Donaldson, has been adapted into a puppet book – but the finger puppet itself has been making it difficult for parents to keep a straight face.
The story itself follows “super-long and super-strong” Superworm as he goes on missions to save animals.
Following the success of its standard book, a new interactive version was launched in December last year – giving readers the opportunity to use the worm as a puppet.
The £7.50 Superworm Finger Puppet Book features a hole in each page allowing readers to use the pink coloured sock as a visual element.
However, thousands of parents have been left in stitches after discovering the book, saying they can’t read the book without laughing due to its resemblance of a penis.
Amused parent Emma Young posted photos of the puppet book to a parenting group on Facebook on Sunday, writing: “I was looking for books for my three year old.
“Did you know Superworm comes out as a finger puppet book too.
“I have no reason to post this other than to provide a smile in the frosty, cold and foggy morning.”
Emma shared images showing some of the pages of the book opened – with Superworm appearing from the middle.
She captured the book opened on a page, reading: “Here comes Superworm! Hello Superworm”, while the oddly shaped puppet pokes out from the page.
Another page reads: “Superworm is super-long.”
Emma’s post has attracted over 11,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments from parents who found the puppet hilarious.
One user said: “I bought this book – for the children I nanny for.
“It gave us all a few laughs. Even my mum with Alzheimer’s.”
Another parent said: “Apparently the opening was originally ‘Superworm is long and pink, Superworm can grow and shrink’ but the author was advised that may not be a good idea.”
Another social media user said: “I’m definitely not mature enough to have this book and not read without laughing.”
Another said: “My neighbour got it for my boy as a gift sent me a text to say it looked pornographic.
“I thought what on earth has she bought my one-year-old, then he opened this.
“The kids are all innocently pulling and poking it.
“Its hilarious to watch.”
Speaking today, Emma said: “My three-year-old loves Superworm and we already have this book without the added extra…
“It just made me give it a double look and made me chuckle.
“I laughed a little too loud I think.
“Who quality controlled this and thought let’s put a thin pink skin coloured sock on a kids book?
“Others have also said this does not look like a worm.”
Superworm, written by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo, Stick Man and Zog, is described as a super-long and super-strong.
He is known for always helping out other animals and insects, including saving a baby toad from an accident and rescuing a beetle from falling down a well.
At one point in the story he offers himself up as a skipping rope for some bored bees.