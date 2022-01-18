Work commences at highly anticipated Aberdour development

WORK has started on the site of a highly anticipated development in one of Fife’s most popular coastal villages.

CALA Homes is set to deliver 63 much-needed four and five bedroom detached family homes and 21 affordable properties at its new Inchcolm Green development within the village.

Situated just off Aberdour Main Street only a short walk from Aberdour beach, Inchcolm Green’s layout has been sensitively designed to ensure the development complements its historic local setting.

Views across the development towards both Inchcolm Abbey and Aberdour Obelisk will be maintained and landscape planting will be carried out across the site, offering a variety of habitats for native species.

Ahead of the recent construction start, CALA Homes wrote to residents closest to its Aberdour development to let them know exactly what will be happening over the coming weeks.

Steven Cooper, Planning Manager with CALA Homes (East), said: “Our team has now begun on site and we will continue to be in close contact with the community throughout the process and look forward to working with them for the duration of the development.”

Since the plans were first announced, CALA has had a high level of enquiries from prospective purchasers and Steven added: “The site is exceptionally well connected, with the railway station within a short walk, and the local primary school, Silversands Park and Beach also in proximity’’.

“We have had interest from both local residents and those from out with the village looking to secure a new home in Aberdour and we anticipate this will continue over the coming months.”

CALA Homes is planning for a sales launch in Spring, with the first new residents moving in towards the end of 2022. Further details on the development are available on CALA’s website.

The specification of CALA’s 63 four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached new homes exceeds current Building Standards requirements, with a number of carbon and energy reducing measures such as provision for electric vehicle charging and PV panels which connect to a new smart hot water system, reducing hot water energy consumption by up to 20%. As a result, all of the CALA Homes will achieve an ‘A’ rated Energy Performance Certificate.

The creation of 21 affordable homes, including two-bedroom cottage flats and three-bedroom terraced homes will help ease a shortfall in the area.

Additionally, the new development will result in Section 75 payment contributions to Aberdour Primary School, footpath provision, upgrades to Silversands play equipment and strategic transport projects in the area.

For more information on Inchcolm Green visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/fife/inchcolm-green-aberdour/