Arsenal’s steady form could see them sneak into the Champions League for next season

When the 2021-22 season got underway, many felt that there were four teams in contention for the Premier League title. Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all boasted strong squads capable of holding their own at the summit of the division, and the likes of Arsenal were counted out based on form in previous campaigns.

However, despite some early season jitters, at one point even being in the relegation zone, Mikel Arteta’s side have gained a strong foothold towards the top of the Premier League table. Manchester City have streaked clear at the top, opening up a large gap between themselves and the chasing pack, while Manchester United have fallen away dramatically, opening the door for someone like Arsenal to sneak into those coveted Champions League qualification spots.

When the Gunners lost to Brentford, Manchester City and Chelsea by an aggregate score of 9-0 in their opening three league matches, things were not looking good for Arteta and his team. Many supporters were calling for a change in management, so disgusted were they with the shambolic performances which defined those defeats.

A lot can change in a short time in football, and Arteta deserves credit for the fact that Arsenal have picked themselves up and reasserted themselves. Although seven losses in total is too many for a club like Arsenal at the halfway stage of the season, Arteta has certainly made them a more solid outfit this term, reflected by their total of nine clean sheets.

While Arsenal have still struggled against the truly elite opposition in the Premier League this season — five of their seven defeats have come against Manchester City (twice), Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United — they have shown greater aptitude in beating the teams they should be beating on paper, particularly in home matches. It’s this consistency against lower-ranked opposition that has seen them clamber into the top four, and if they can maintain this pattern of results, they could well be looking at Champions League football next season if the Betdaq betting exchange is to be believed.

Arsenal haven’t appeared in Europe’s premier club competition since the 2016-17 season, which is poor for a club of their stature in world football, and even then, they wilted embarrassingly to Bayern Munich 10-2 on aggregate. Since the departure of Arséne Wenger, they haven’t quite been able to crack the Premier League’s top four, but something feels different this season, and it seems as though Arsenal are pulling in the same direction under Arteta at last.

The Gunners boss was forced into making a very bold decision earlier in the campaign, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned late from a trip abroad, the latest in a series of misdemeanours by the Arsenal captain.

That led to Arteta leaving him out of the starting 11, publicly explaining that the reason was a disciplinary breach, and ultimately stripping Aubameyang of the captaincy. It was a big decision to make, but the proof is in the pudding, and Arsenal have showed strong form since Aubameyang has been dropped from the team.

There is a greater steel to Arsenal this season, something that has been sorely lacking in the recent past. Perhaps this is the moment where the North London club finally show a bit of character and earn their place back at Europe’s top table.