Breathtaking images show famous Scots castle basked in stunning sunrise

Keen photographer Iain Wood captured the images of Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, yesterday morning.

The medieval fortress has featured in scores of TV shows and films including Outlander, Games of Thrones and 2013 movie Mary, Queen of Scots.

Iain, 60, took two images of the castle which show the pastel colours in the sky appearing to come to life.

The first shot shows Dunnottar Castle underneath a blue morning sky as the sun begins to break through the clouds to the north-east of the area.

In his second photograph, the sun appears more prominent changing the white clouds to bursts of orange, dark pink and purple.

Underneath the sky, the castle stands looking over the water as the path towards the castle is more visible as the sun has begun to rise.

Iain shared the pictures to Facebook yesterday, writing: “Sunrise over Dunnottar Castle this morning.”

The post received over 500 likes and comments from impressed social media users.

Kathryn McCallum said: "These are beautiful."

Mamie Flett said: “Every photo we see of the castle is different, that one is stunning.”

Margaret A Loudon said: “Beautiful.”

Liz Dinnett said: “Stunning.”

Arlene Hutchinson said: “Amazing pics.”

Fiona Henderson said: “Fantastic sky.”

Carol Nicholson said: “Fabulous photography.”

Speaking today Iain said: “I saw the colours in the sky developing, I had taken a few shots down by the beach yesterday morning but wanted to capture a nice image either down at the harbour in Stonehaven.

“But, looking at the position of the best colours I decided to nip up to the castle to try and capture the images before I had to get to work.

“I had only ten minutes to do this.

“I therefore could not stay as long as I would have liked.”

Dunnottar Castle has featured heavily in several films including 2015’s Victor Frankenstein which starred James McAvoy and Hamlet in 1990 starring Mel Gibson.