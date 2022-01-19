TWO Scots businesses are set to join forces to create a new force in Scotland’s printing industry.

Midlothian-based, gift and stationery producer Southfield Stationers, has merged with Edinburgh digital printer Digital Typeline Publications (DTP).

The newly, merged business will call upon both brands to trade as DTP Southfield and will offer an extensive range of print services to an already wide array of markets.

DTP Southfield will bring together two skilled teams creating an experienced workforce of twenty.

DTP Southfield will be moving from the current two locations to the twenty-thousand square feet, old paper mill building at Inveresk Mills in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

The assistance of East Lothian Council in bringing the business to the area will help facilitate future employment opportunities and other benefits to the local economy.

Alun Joseph, MD of DTP said: “I am excited we have merged with a company we have known and trusted for many years. The Southfield name is well respected in the market and I look forward to taking it forward.

“We will be growing our new facility and product range over the coming months and years while continuing to look after our existing customers with the level of service and all the products they know us for today.”

Family-owned DTP which has over thirty five years’ experience in print, was formed as a high street photo processing lab in 1983 and turned to digital print in 1994.

DTP produces digital print with the ability to enhance print items with metallic, white and neon pink print as well as foiling, digital die-cutting and short run creative packaging.

Southfield has been providing a wide range of paper and stationery products for over forty years.

For the last twenty its offering of gift items has expanded, making Southfield one of the premier suppliers to gift and craft shops around the UK.

Derek Muller, who is standing down as MD of Southfield Stationers, said: “As everyone became tired of seeing the same mass-produced products on display in every high street across the UK, we created a range of high-quality, bespoke giftware for UK retailers.

“We have always provided retailers with products that will stand out from the crowd, and all made in the UK.

“We also work with a lot of artists directly, working closely with them and their original artwork to create beautiful, hand-made gift ranges.

“I am proud of what we have built over the last forty five years and believe that the Southfield name and loyal customers will be looked after and continue to grow in the hands of Alun who will now lead the merged business.”