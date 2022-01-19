A RECKLESS e-scooter rider was filmed speeding at over 50mph on a major A road in London.

The shocking video shows the rider travelling on North Circular Road in Enfield, north London, travelling faster than some cars on the three lane road on Monday.

Footage shows the rider wearing a hi-vis jacket while navigating around the outside lane of the road while a 50mph sign can be seen.

At one point, the motorist filming, shows off his own car speedometer reaching slightly above 50mph.

The rider can then be seen zooming off along the lane while bending his knees, appearing to try and get more speed.

He is shown speeding off past other motorists who are driving along in the left hand lanes.

The video uploaded onto Facebook yesterday with no caption and has since been shared more than 3,000 times.

Thousands have commented on the post after being shocked by the footage.

Gavin Breakall said: “I bloody hate those e-scooters.

“But the police and government think it’s fine for them to go around without any insurance tax etc.

“Stop those e-scooters.”

Danny Jay said: “There aren’t enough books to throw at that hooligan.”

Neon Walsh wrote: “At least he has his hi-vis on.

“Common sense.”

Nathan Pinder said: “There won’t be any organs of use to donate when he’s splattered on the back of a bus.”

Christian Casswell said: “Wtf, only smart thing is the rider is wearing hi-vis.

“I hope he has a funeral plan in place just in case.”

Some social media users left comments slamming both the e-scooter driver and the person who was filming the video whilst driving.

E-scooters are not road legal in the UK as they are unable to be insured.

They can only be legally ridden on private roads with the owners permission.

In the run up to Christmas, police around the country released statements warning parents and new owners of e-scooters of the rules.

The Department of Transport published figures in November 2021 showing that three people had died and more than 700 had been injured following accidents involving e-scooters in a year.

This included 131 pedestrians being hurt in Britain over 12 months.

The Met has so far seized a total of 3,987 privately owned e-scooters this year.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a video showing an e-scooter being ridden on a dual carriageway.

“Private e-scooters cannot be used on a road because they are illegal.

“They, unlike fully licensed trial e-scooters, are not fit for the road and have consistently proven to be dangerous to those riding and other road users.

“Private e-scooters are mechanically propelled vehicles made or adapted for use on the road and as such require insurance, valid licences and pass an MOT.

“Private devices are not legal for use on the road as they cannot be insured, there is no valid classification on the licence nor would they pass an MOT.

“Officers have a duty to ensure the safety and compliance of all road users and to enforce the law.



“In this case we are currently unable to take action as the vehicle and the rider are unidentifiable.

“Anyone who recognises this rider or has any information is urged to contact the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command via 101 or tweet @MetCC with any information. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.