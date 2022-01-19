Recruitment Ventures entrepreneurs acquire energy agency

A new group named Recruitment Ventures has been launched in Aberdeen by I7V Renewables, the investment company founded by entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan.

The firm, with experience in the energy sector has acquired Granite Recruitment from Clan partners for an undisclosed sum.

The firm plans to use Granite Recruitment’s background in the oil and gas industry as a platform to launch the I7V Renewables strategy of supporting businesses in the transition to more sustainable forms of energy.

Granite Recruitment staff, including the management team of Craig and Laura Phillips will transfer to Recruitment Ventures new HQ in Dyce.

Craig and Laura Phillips will be positioned at group level as managing director and operations director.

Craig Phillips commented: “With a resurgence in oil activity, and a recognition that moving to sustainable energy forms will take time, many oil and gas rigs are being reactivated along with contracts awarded – it’s a great time to be part of the industry.

“Granite Recruitment have established a strong reputation as a result of their technical expertise and operational excellence, and we look forward to continuing our expansion, both domestically and internationally.

“At the same time, we recognise that many established players are transitioning from hydrocarbons and focusing on green energy projects to meet net-zero carbon and ESG targets, and our renewables specialist, Ingenii, will be in a prime position to service personnel and skills requirements in these sectors.”

Recruitment Ventures Co-founder, Doug Duguid commented: “We are delighted to bring on board Craig Phillips and his highly experienced Granite Recruitment team which will underpin the growth of Recruitment Ventures into a major brand.

“Our vision is to continue providing high quality personnel to the oil and gas sector and to assist our clients transitioning to net-zero.

“As part of that approach we will also support the just transition of many talented people into the fast-developing renewables space.”

Alongside growing the Granite brand, an ambitious growth strategy will see I7V Renewables portfolio recruitment company, Ingenii, build out into the specialist renewables sector, working alongside Granite to service energy transition.

Longer term plans include adding a suite of agencies to the Recruitment Ventures umbrella, each focusing on specific sectors and specialisations.

Duguid added: “In time, we will add to our portfolio with a blend of organic growth and where appropriate strategic acquisition, broadening out the Recruitment Ventures brand into niche areas which require highly skilled personnel.”