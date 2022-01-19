Scot captures stunning images of “the skies above Ben Nevis on fire”

Mark Reynolds couldn’t believe his luck when he managed to take the incredible images from Corpach, Scottish Highlands on his iPhone 13 Pro Max yesterday.

The 47-year-old music teacher from Spean Bridge, near Fort William, Scottish Highlands, got up early to capture the moment.

One image, taken at 8:25am, shows orange, yellow and purple hues surrounding a snow-capped Ben Nevis.

A path across the water lies in the foreground flanked by the silhouettes of trees and ducks swimming in the water beneath.

The sunrise reflects on the water below, creating the impression of a pool of lava.

The scene looks to be incredibly serene, with not a soul visible in the area.

Several other images also captured the 4,413ft tall mountain beneath the spectacular purple and orange sunrise – including one from the shores of Loch Eil.

Mark shared one of the images on Facebook yesterday, with the caption: “The skies above Ben Nevis on fire this morning!”

The post has gained over 6,300 likes and has been shared more than 750 shares.

Hundreds of viewers have been left in awe by the images.

Amanda Tallis said: “Absolutely beautiful, love the colours in the sky, well taken photo.”

Sue Masters said: “What an amazing experience to see this.”

Annette Brown said: “Awesome sight, the colours are beautiful.”

Jim Bob Watson said: “Awesome morning photo.”

And Richard Gair said: “Ach that’s it, now I’m homesick.”

Speaking today, Mark said: “I’ve never seen the sunrise so vivid.

“We occasionally get amazing sunsets but I’ve never seen such a sight. It kept getting more and more red as the sun slowly rose.

“I take a lot of photographs travelling between schools so I could tell when driving into Fort William that the Corpach Basin has a great view of the loch, canal and the Ben.

“So, I went down there to see if it would be the shot that I had in my head – it was definitely that and much more.

“I’m chuffed with it, although it’s hard to capture such beauty on any camera.

“I’m particularly pleased that the colours of the water came out so well.

“It looks like the water is on fire.

“I’ve been interested in photography since school really, but since moving back to the Highlands from Belgium, I now have all these amazing landscapes on my doorstep.

“We are so lucky to have all this amazing nature right here in Lochaber.”