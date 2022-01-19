Electric car sales continue to surge (pun intended) and drivers are loving them. Many wouldn’t go back to petrol or diesel models. People love the fact that no nastiness comes out of an exhaust, they don’t have to worry about gears, and you can charge it at home, without having to go out of your way to find a filling station.

Before we get into this article, we need to ask one question. Have you considered 2nd hand cars ? If you’re really after an electric car that won’t break the bank we can highly recommend going used.

Cars are famed for depreciating as soon as they drive off the forecourt, and electric cars are no different. Pre-registered (cars that are technically new but have been registered by dealers to meet sales quotas) are regularly available with huge discounts.

Plug-in Car Grant

If you really want to get the most out of your money, you’ll want to take advantage of the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant.

This is an incentive scheme aimed at encouraging drivers to switch to electric vehicles, and it offers a discount of £1,500.

The car you’re buying (or financing for that matter) needs to be brand-new and must be purely electric. It also has to be priced at less than £32,000.

Plug-in hybrids used to be eligible as long as they had a zero-emissions range of at least 70 miles, but this was changed in December 2021.

The grant will expire in 2023 so if you’ve been considering buying an electric vehicle, now’s the time to do it.

Top electric cars on the market right now – that won’t break the bank

Below, we’ve highlighted our five favourite new electric car bargains on the market right now.

Renault Zoe

Renault’s Zoe is now in its second-generation. That’s just how ahead of the curve Renault was when it originally released it.

The Zoe is supermini sized and provides seating for five. It’s super easy to use and has a 200+mile electric range. Fast charging too, meaning you can top up on the go at the rapid chargers you find at big services and shopping centres.

Honda e

Just look at it. If you’re after an electric car that screams THE FUTURE the little Honda e is it.

And that’s before we’ve even got to the interior. It’s tech-laden, has interesting materials, and one MASSIVE central screen.

Official range of just 137 miles though, so this is more of a city car than a family hauler.

MG5 EV

After a practical electric car? MG has you covered. The 5 is one of only two electric estates on the market, and the other is a Porsche. So MG really has the reasonably-priced angle covered off.

There’s room for all the family, a massive boot, and a seven-year warranty. 214-mile official range is strong for the budget end of the market too.

Peugeot e-2008

The e-2008 is the 2008’s electric sibling. This means there’s nothing too futuristic or complicated about it, which many first-time electric buyers will love.

It’s handsome and there’s room for five. Official range is 217 miles, too.

Fiat 500 electric

Surely one of the most fashionable electric cars on the market? On the outside it certainly cuts a dash, while inside drivers are treated to a super-swish infotainment system and a surprising amount of space up front.

All models are eligible for the plug-in car grant, plus the more expensive ones have a range of up to 199 miles.