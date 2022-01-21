Is Verbier good for family ski vacations?

Arranging an enjoyable family ski vacation can be a challenging task. From arranging lift passes to learning skiing in the first place for beginners, there are a lot of things to take care of in a short span of time.

Fortunately, the year-round thriving town of Verbier excels when it comes to family ski vacations. It offers breath-taking backdrops, efficient lift systems, and several glorious elevations suitable for various skill levels. All you need is decent ski holiday accommodation in Verbier and enjoy the panoramic view from the summits.

Continue reading as we take a brief look at why Verbier is a good place for a family ski vacation.

Top reasons to visit Verbier as a family

Lots of beginner-friendly areas

While the non-groomed and extremely steep Mont Fort Summit remains the most popular destination in Verbier, there are several beginner-friendly areas where new skiers can learn and practice their techniques. There are two popular nursery slopes in the region, i.e., the Les Moulins and Les Esserts, which are 320m and 400m in length respectively. These are serviced by drag lifts and Verbier often offers discounts on family lift passes.

Child-friendly accommodation

With the popularity of Verbier growing each passing year, several new establishments are opening up in the region and the old ones are being renovated to accommodate families and larger groups. Child-friendly ski holiday accommodation in Verbier offers top-quality lodging and food and often contain several recreational activities for all members of the family to enjoy during their stay.

Fun on the hill

Verbier is Switzerland’s longest sledging run that runs for 10 km from the top of Savoleyres Bubble lifts to La Tzoumaz. The journey through this run is exhilarating with track winds and tight corners and steep sections through the trees. Verbier is serviced by almost 40 lifts with over 120 prepared trails. There are several ski schools and guides in the area if you are excited to try off-piste regions and explore the unmarked terrains.

Family activities

It’s not all slopes in Verbier; the location also offers a host of family-friendly activities away from the snow. These include cinema halls play regular film showings, escape rooms offering team-challenge puzzles, eco-friendly ice-skating rink at Plaine des Ecluses, Husky sledge rides, and snowshoeing through the forests. Moreover, you can go for afternoon sledging with your full family if you want to give your legs a break.

Well-connected transportation

Verbier runs a free bus service every day throughout the winter season and connects all the areas in and around the resort. At any given time, you will find a fleet of busses operating from 8 am to 8 pm, each passing through the major locations around the area. It is also connected via short transfers with Geneva airport being only 2 hours away.

Verbier is bigger than most ski villages in Switzerland, offering ample scenic locations and family-friendly amenities for everyone to enjoy. There are several cafes and restaurants where you can relax and enjoy the serene Swiss alpine décor.