Ulugbekhon Maksumov honoured in homeland

International businessman and entrepreneur, Ulugbekhon Maksumov popularly known as the Chief Executive Officer of a Dubai-based armored vehicles manufacturing company, Inkas Vehicles LLC has been honoured in his home country of Uzbekistan.

The serial entrepreneur was awarded with commemorative medal from the Uzbekistan government on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic, by the decree of the President.

The ceremony was held in the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Dubai by the Consul General of Republic of Uzbekistan in Dubai, Alisher Salomov who presented the medal himself to Ulugbekhon Maksumov.

The commemorative badge, titled “O’zbekiston Respublikasi Mustaqilligining 30 yilligi” (30th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan), is said to be presented to people of uncommon achievements who have not only contributed immensely to the national development of the Republic but has also kept the flag flying outside the country in pomp and pride.

Maksumov started his career in Uzbekistan in an automotive industry where his passion for innovation and service was nurtured before he moved to Dubai in 2006 where he has largely excelled in the armored vehicles industry. Since 2008 he has become well-known in the market place for armored vehicles throughout GCC, Africa and Eastern Europe as a leader of Inkas Vehicles LLC.

His company serves governmental and non-governmental institutions, non-profit organizations as well as individual clients throughout the world.

Currently Maksumov has launched production of a new line of military armored vehicles in Uzbekistan with the aim to overtake the CIS markets. VPK Aksum has already delivered first orders to undisclosed governments.

With millions of followers on his personal Instagram page, he is perceived as an inspirational role model for and by younger generation from his home country and beyond. Little wonder he has been singled out among many for honour by his homeland.