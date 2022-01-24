Elderly woman dies following two-car crash on Scottish road

AN ELDERLY woman has died following a two-car crash on a Scottish road.

The incident happened on the B8028 between Hallglen and Shieldhill near Falkirk, Stirlingshire, at around 10.20pm on Friday.

The 72-year-old woman, driving a silver Suzuki Swift which was involved in a crash with a black Volkswagen Scirocco.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, both 21-year-old men, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed until around 4.30am on Saturday to allow for an investigation to take place at the scene.

Sergeant David Ross, of the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances which led to the two vehicles colliding and would urge anyone who may be able to assist to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area on Friday evening.”

Police in Forth Valley issued an appeal to the public on social media asking for assistance with their investigation.

Anyone who thinks that they may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3744 of 21 January.