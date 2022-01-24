A SCOTTISH business has formalised a four-day working week.

Creative agency LUX has announced its introduction of a shorter working week, with no reduction in salary as part of all employee contracts.

The agency reported that since introducing a reduced working week, the company’s overall efficiency has increased by 24%. This has resulted in a 30% increase in profitability.

The announcement comes as businesses across the UK are set to trial a reduced working week this year.

The agency which specialises in the food and drink sector adopted the forward-thinking approach to give employees an enhanced work life balance.

Co-Founder of LUX, Alice Will said: “The world of work and traditional 9-5 convention needs to evolve to meet modern day life.

“We’ve taken a holistic view on business management and find our people and creativity thrive in a culture where the team feel nurtured, energised and autonomous in their roles.

“Our experience has been overwhelmingly positive and is proof that decreasing working hours/days optimises performance and increases productivity – offering both a better balance for our team and increased profitability for the business. It’s a win-win!”

Working in partnership with Magenta HR, LUX undertook a comprehensive consultation and pilot scheme over a period of two years.

The four-day working week has been introduced on an elective basis and all LUX employees have welcomed the change.

Gayle Templeton, HR Consultant at Magenta HR said: “Adopting a progressive approach to ways of working, LUX is one of the businesses at the forefront of the four-day work week conversation taking place in the UK right now.

“With trials of a four-day week set to launch across the world this year, LUX’s success shows businesses can expect to see increased productivity and profitability. In addition, we anticipate longer-term pros of more flexible working will include decreased absences and increased employee retention.”