Award-winning ‘sustainable village’ development sells out

Lucky buyers have snapped up the final homes at an award-winning property development in North Lanarkshire following high octane demand.

Dundas Estates’ Calderwood Village development, in Coatbridge, has sold its final property making it one of the developers fastest ever selling sites.

Perfect for first time buyers and families looking for a larger home the development offers a diverse mix of one to five bedroom properties across 16 different house types from apartments to detached homes.

The Livingston-based developer released its final properties at the 320 home development at the end of last year to meet the growing demands to live in the area.

Customer Experience Manager at Calderwood Village, Linda Young, said: “Calderwood Village has been one of our most sought after, fastest selling developments ever.

“After releasing the final properties just a few months ago we were expecting a flood of enquiries from first time buyers to downsizers for what is a development situated in an excellent location.

“We hope everyone who was able to secure a property at Calderwood Village is satisfied with their purchase. It certainly brings great pride to everyone associated with Dundas Estates that we can provide bespoke homes to create diverse and intricate communities for generations to come.”

With links to the M8, M74, M73 and easy access to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and the Central belt, Calderwood Village is the ideal location for working professionals. For those without a car, commuting can be easy, with Whifflet train station a five minute walk away, providing direct links to central Glasgow and a bus stop at the entrance to the development.

Buyers are approximately a 20-minute drive from Drumpellier Country Park, which spans 500 acres of parkland, woodland, lochs, with cafes and family facilities, an ideal space for parents and children to relax and unwind. There are a host of local amenities on its doorstep including a selection of well-performing schools and nurseries, local shops as well as the nearby retail park and town centre which are within walking distance.

Calderwood Village is part of a variety of Dundas developments across the Central Belt. The developer recently launched its Gilbertfield Woods development in Cambuslang which has already seen more than 85% of its first phase sold off plan.

The mix of three, four and five bedroom family friendly properties at the development feature enhanced specification, including built in storage, utility rooms, luxury fitted kitchen appliances and hive controllable high efficiency heating.

Gilbertfield Woods has excellent transport links to Glasgow with three stations within a short distance of the development. Commuters also have access to the M73/M74 and the M8 with a range of primary and secondary schools nearby.

Once complete, the development will comprise 128 homes, featuring a wide range of designs and layouts, offering space and flexibility for a range of modern buyers.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about its other developments, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments