MT4 Overview: All the Features You Should Know

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a trading platform used by many in the financial markets. Released in 2005 by MetaQuotes Software, MT4 is the most widely used trading platform in the forex industry today. A majority of online brokerage firms work with it thanks to its simplicity.

Why is MT4 Popular?

The popularity of the MT4 trading platform can be attributed to various factors including the following:

It is easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders. In this platform, many unnecessary complexities have been removed to make it intuitive to use. Users are always a few clicks away from vital information like indicators, charts, and prices.

It is a reliable platform that has been tested, and there are gen erally no complaints about its performance. It has been optimized to accommodate low-power devices and even devices with slow connections.

It is available on multiple devices including both mobile and desktop apps. It can be used on Windows PCs, Android devices, iPhones, and web browsers. Mobile technology is reshaping the financial markets, and MT4 is compatible with almost all mobile platforms. It is possible to view all trading activities from these platforms.

Unique Features of MT4

The best way of looking at MT4 is to highlight what users get from the platform. This will not only introduce users to the main panels of the platform but also help them understand important tools for MT4 trading . The main panels are the Navigator, Chart, Market Watch, and Terminal panels.

Market Watch

This panel is a display of all instruments that can be traded on the platform. It includes forex pairs and indices. Also displayed here are the current bid and ask prices. When a trader right-clicks on a symbol, the following options pop up:

New Order : this instruction opens a new trading position on the selected instrument

: this instruction opens a new trading position on the selected instrument Chart Window : reveals the chart of the selected instrument on a new window

: reveals the chart of the selected instrument on a new window Tick Chart: reveals sales activity of the selected pair

Other options are Depth of Market and Specification.

Charts

The chart panel is an important one as it shows price movements that guide a trader. There are different means through which the charts can be displayed, i.e. price bars, candlesticks, and line charts. It also allows traders to view multiple charts on the same screen. The charts are guides that help traders avoid losing money on forex . They also assist in formulating trading strategies, based on previous price movements.

The trading charts use different timeframes to display information. For example, 1-minute charts will display movements of prices in one minute.

Navigator and Terminal Panels

It is through the navigator panel that traders get access to their accounts. Here is where traders can set up demo accounts as well. You can also select the types of indicators you wish to use when trading. The terminal panel, on the other hand, shows the trading history of the associated account.

About MT4 Expert Advisors

The most innovative addition to the MT4 trading platform is the expert advisors (EAs). These are software codes that traders write to automate their trading strategies. Since the forex market operates 24 hours, EAs help keep traders on the radar at all times, even when their focus is not on trading..