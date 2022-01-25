Rugby club to reach full potential following generous donation to improve facilities and community

A DONATION of building materials has allowed an East Lothian rugby club to build a new storage facility to aid its current growth plans.

Musselburgh Rugby Football Club (RFC) has completed the build of a three-room storage unit following a donation of quality building materials from housing developer CALA Homes (East), enabling an expansion of the club’s current gym facilities.

The new storage unit will free up space in the recently completed gym facility within the club’s garage, allowing it to open its doors to the wider community.

Neil Durham, Musselburgh RFC’s club manager said: “After building our new community gym facility and refurbishing our changing rooms, MRFC had a chronic shortage of storage space.

“With CALA’s help we have been able to create a purpose-built garage and storage room that will serve the club well for years to come.

“In doing so we can get our club back to normal and finally open our amazing new facilities which will serve both our club and the wider community.

“Without CALA’s assistance and our shared community values, this could not have happened; we are very grateful for their help and support.”

The new garage holds space for the club tractor and has two storerooms for additional equipment.

A local contractor was hired by Musselburgh RFC to build the storage garage using the materials donated by CALA Homes (East).

With equipment now relocated to the purpose-built facility, the freed-up space will enable the expansion of the club’s current gym facility which will soon be available for use by the local community.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Musselburgh RFC are an established part of the East Lothian community that have enabled generations of young players to get involved with the sport.

“We are glad that our donation can help the club continue to positively impact the local community for many years to come.

“Having a strong affiliation with Musselburgh have made this contribution all the more special. We place strong emphasis not only on delivering quality homes but adding social value to the communities in which we build in too.”

With around 300 members, Musselburgh RFC has been active in East Lothian for more than 100 years – celebrating its centenary in 2021.

CALA Homes (East) have long worked in East Lothian, with five developments underway in the area.

The developer has recently reserved all properties at its Ravensheugh Brae development in Musselburgh with further developments in Haddington and the newly released Saltcoats Grange in Gullane.

