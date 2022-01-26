4 Factors to Consider Before Repairing or Replacing Your Pumps

Different factors often affect pump operational life. Even with regular maintenance, pumps can start malfunctioning without any warning. Failing to schedule pump repairs will slow down operation, even if the unit isn’t critical to production.

At times, system issues can be mistaken for pump issues. You may not discover this unless you seek professional help.

Without much ado, here are the factors to note before repairing or replacing your pumps.

1. Your needs

It’s likely to encounter new needs as your business expands or when you focus on new markets. With the surge in demand, you may need to increase your operation hours which the existing unit can’t meet up with anymore.

Perhaps you need to start pumping different fluid or at a higher temperature, assess whether your pump can handle it or not. Most times, a unit will work for some time only to break down beyond repair. It’s best to replace it early on.

2. Availability of spare parts

Every unit will undergo wear and tear as time goes on, regardless of its level of efficiency. Some pump companies manufacture repair kits, making it easier to repair pumps. Bear in mind that some manufacturers don’t give room for repairs when assembling units.

It’s best to repair if spare parts are easily accessible. However, if your unit is around 2 or 3 decades old, new spares may not be compatible with it.

Remember that it’s likely to hire a technician to replace the spares and this will attract an extra cost. Therefore if the total cost of getting spares is close to buying a new one, opt for the latter.

3. Cost

Without gainsaying, the decision to either replace or repair boils down to cost.

Ensure that you have a budget in place before shopping and take proactive steps to prevent production from coming to a halt. This is important if the unit is critical to production. Nevertheless, there’s nothing to worry about if you have an alternative.

Many businesses estimate how much they spend on repairs and maintenance over time. If the issues are beyond fixing or you keep spending a huge amount of money on repairs, consider purchasing a new unit.

4. Energy efficiency

Business owners usually look for different ways to reduce costs. Being energy efficient is a viable option to focus on in your organization. You can start by choosing green alternatives when it comes to energy sources.

Pump manufacturers are expected to meet a Minimum Efficiency Index. The good thing is that the latest pumps in the market are more energy-efficient, thanks to the advancement in pumping technology.

If you notice that your unit has reduced efficiency or you’ve been using it for some years, don’t hesitate to replace it. However, you can repair it if it’s a recent model and still in good condition.

It can be daunting to find a replacement if your pump is a customized one. More so, this decision can be expensive. That said, make plans for pump repairs with a reputable technician while you arrange for a new one.