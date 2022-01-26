A Guide to the Disposal Of Sharps

The Food and Drug Administration or FDA has devised a two-step process for the disposal of used needles and other sharps.

Step-1 – The first step is to place all sharps including needles in a disposal container after using them. That way you will reduce the risk of cuts, needle pricks, and punctures resulting from loose sharps. Make sure to keep the sharps disposal container out of reach of kids and pets in your house.

Sharps Disposal Containers

Don’t overfill a sharps disposal container as you will increase the risk of accidental needle pricks and injuries. When the container is about 3/4 full, get rid of it by following the community guidelines for getting rid of such containers. In fact, you should never reuse a sharps disposal container for safety reasons.

Step-2 – The second step of the process involves the disposal of the used sharps disposal container as per the community guidelines in your area. The guidelines may vary depending on where you currently live. Check with your local health department or trash removal service – which are listed in the blue pages of your phone book. You should check with these institutions to see which disposal method is available in your area out of the following:

Supervised Collection Sites Or Drop Box

You can drop off the sharps disposal container at a chosen collection site including hospitals, doctor’s offices, health departments, pharmacies, fire stations, police, or medical waste facilities. These services may charge a nominal fee or might be free of charge.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Sites

Local household hazardous waste collection sites are the other places where you could drop off the sharps disposal container. These sites usually accept a variety of hazardous waste including motor oil, paint, and household cleaners.

Mail-Back Programs

On the other hand, you can mail FDA-cleared sharps disposal containers to a collection site for a fee. These sites will use proper disposal methods to get rid of your sharps disposal containers. The charges will vary depending on the size of the container. Most mail-back programs may have special requirements when labeling sharps disposal containers.

Residential Special Waste Pick-Up Services

Your area may have special residential waste pick-up services with trained staff to collect these containers from your home. These services may charge a fee. Some services offer regular pick-up schedules while others may require you to call and request pick-ups.