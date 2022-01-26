HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left baffled by a “super quirky” £195,000 home on the market which comes with a tiny outdoor “screaming chamber”.

The one bedroom property in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was listed on Rightmove on Monday and has been causing a stir on social media since.

In among the property listing images, a photograph of a boxed-in outdoor space, approximately one metre squared, has been featured.

The outside area leads on from the basement kitchen and offers potential buyers an outdoor space surrounded by 7ft wooden decking walls.

Two small bushes have been added to the makeshift area to dress it up.

Due to being located at basement level, pedestrians walking along the street outside can peer right down into the space.

The property, which spans across three levels, offers one bathroom and 625 square feet of space with the listing noting that “viewing is essential to do full justice”.

Social media users have been poking fun at the area and described it as looking like a “screaming chamber”.

Browser Luke Neve posted a link to the unique listing on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Just found a house on Rightmove with this gorgeous ‘private compact courtyard garden’”

The post has now collected more than 69,500 likes with thousands of retweets and comments from users who poked fun at the space.

@d_conran said: “If they’re gonna b******t they may as well just say it’s a private elevator to the Kingdom of Narnia.”

@CountCarbula said: “I love how it talks about the area being great for children, with play-parks, nurseries, schools etc.

“Sorry, where the f**k am I storing the child in this property? The open air, timber decking clad, child containment cell?”

@JCDuncan7 said: “I just had to find this, and cannot believe that yes, the ‘private courtyard garden’ is a hole in the floor behind the bins here.

“Not only is it a hole in the ground, but it is not private, anyone walking past looks directly down into it, and it will constantly fill with trash.”

@amanda_bleak said: “Ah yes, the screaming chamber.”

@CarmenRose610 said: “It would be like sitting in a cupboard.”

@tomcutler_ said: “Gorgeous roofless en-suite shed.”

Estate agents Whitehornes describe the property on Rightmove as: “An incredibly rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this super quirky and individually designed one double bedroomed, bay windowed terraced property.

“With accommodation spanning over three floors that offer a light, spacious and contemporary feel, number 30 will be incredibly popular with the professional couple, first time buyer and those looking to invest in equal measures.

“It’s easy to say that viewing is absolutely essential to do full justice to this property.”

They listed the guide price as between £185,000 and £195,000.