Scots house hunters warned to act now as rising property market continues

A SCOTTISH property consultancy has warned house hunters to prepare their home for sale now, if they want to take advantage of the thriving property market.

Galbraith has reported high levels of activity in property sales with increasing numbers of motivated buyers across the country.

Property portals reported that the first working week of 2022 was the busiest start of the year on record for people requesting their homes to be valued.

The most popular locations for property sales are Perthshire, Moray, Inverness-shire and Dumfries and Galloway with 29 sales approved in the first ten working days of the new year.

David Corrie, a partner with Galbraith and head of agency for Dumfries & Galloway, said: “Traditionally one would expect January to be a slow month as many people have not yet considered putting their house on the market and some will delay until Spring.

“But January has started with incredible interest from buyers and we agreed eight sales in the first ten working days of the month in this region alone.

“The market over the past 18 months has been phenomenal and this year looks set to follow the same trend.”

Property sales in 2021 for Scotland as a whole were up 36%.

Average property prices also increased by 10.1% due to an increasing number of competing bidders and property demand.

Corrie continued: “I would advise anyone who is considering moving house this year to take the first steps now in terms of selling their own house, in order to be in a position to move when the right property comes to the market.

“There were many disappointed buyers in 2021 but the best way to secure a dream property is by getting a head start.

“Being well prepared will pay dividends in an incredibly fast-moving market.”