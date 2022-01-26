SHOCKING footage shows a motorist almost crash into a central reservation a near-miss with a “muppet” van driver that pulled out in front of her.

Laura Jennings was left shaken up after the near-miss on the A14 near Newmarket, Lincolnshire last Friday.

Dashcam video shows Laura, 29, driving along in the right hand lane of the busy road that is just about to merge into two lanes.



Just second after the clip starts, a white van, with the company RJM on the back, is shown travelling down in the left hand lane while Laura’s driving at 50mph.

The driver then suddenly accelerates and quickly pulls out into the right lane without checking his mirrors – just inches from Laura’s car.

Quick-thinking Laura slams on her brakes and performs an emergency stop while steering away from the van and narrowly avoiding a collision.

Her car is shown veering right towards the central reservation before managing to slow down.

However, even after almost causing a collision, the cheeky van driver is shown edging their car out and squeezing between Laura and another motorist’s car to get in front.

The clip then ends after the van driver flashes his hazard lights on before carrying on driving.

Laura posted the video to Facebook on Wednesday, writing: “Near miss for me and this muppet.

“50mph emergency stop and inches away from the central reservation.”

Speaking today, Laura said: “Traffic is always heavy as three lanes begin merging into two.

“Everyone was braking harshly and the van was quite close to the car in front of him.

“I don’t know why but there does seem to be a delay on him braking which then required him to take evasive action by swerving into the lane I was in, which in the heat of the moment I guess he didn’t have time to see I was there.

“My immediate reaction was to conduct an emergency stop.

“Luckily I had no one behind me and the lanes were fairly wide due to recent central reservation upgrades otherwise it could have been a lot worse.

“I cursed at him as would anyone in my shoes at that time I think.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt and there was no damage to my car.

“I hope that people can learn from this to always be alert.

“I don’t think the van driver would have pulled out on me if he was paying attention.”