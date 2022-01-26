Top 5 Things to Do in London & The Southeast in 2022

Whether you’re a UK native or an eager traveler, there’s one thing we all have in common: we’re ready to get out of the house and get back to living life in 2022! And what better way to start the (hopeful) end of lockdowns and restrictions than by exploring Southeast England and all it has to offer?

This year, London and the Southeast will be chock full of festivals, exhibits, events and so much more—perhaps making up for our collective cabin fever for the past two years. There are too many things going on to count, but here are our top recommendations for things to do in 2022.

1. Let Loose at a Festival

Do you remember what a festival is? We hardly do. It seems like ages since we’ve slogged through the righteous mud at Glastonbury or graced our ears with the sounds of The Proms. But in 2022, festivals are making a big comeback (as long as you’re a vaccinated fest-goer!).

In the Southeast, we recommend the Isle of Wight festival in Newport for big names like Lionel Richie and Kasabian. Or get a taste of some fresh up-and-coming jams at The Great Escape fest in Brighton.

If you are looking for a more independent vibe, then why not check Into the Wild Festival in July. It’s a music festival featuring independent bands from the UK and further afield.

2. Attend a Bridgerton Ball

Are you a fan of the steamy Netflix period piece Bridgerton? Who isn’t? If you can’t get enough of the Regency-era drama, you can attend an actual Bridgerton Ball at a secret location in Wembley, London this February. Lady Whistledown’s Society Ball will be a complete immersion event with 100% 18th-century décor, costumes, drinks and music. It’s guaranteed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of the show and ballroom dancing.

Upon entry, you’ll be given an identity and a backstory, so be prepared to engage in dramatic role play that’s sure to include plenty of sultry Bridgerton fun. Proper attire is a must for this exclusive event, as are advance bookings for tickets. You can learn more on the Secret Bridgerton Ball website.

3. Learn Something New at an Exhibition

Loads of new exhibitions are opening all around the Southeast this year, making it the perfect time to engage your brain after a 2-year diet of social media and Netflix.

In Covent Garden’s London Transport Museum, visitors can uncover the history of the Caribbean people in the UK at the Caribbean Workforce exhibit. It showcases both the amazing accomplishments of Brits and Caribbean peoples working side by side as well as the hardships that immigrants face.

Music lovers won’t want to miss the Bob Marley exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery. The showcase features never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from the life of the reggae legend.

One of the most incredible exhibits of the years has to be Titanic: The Exhibition in Canada Water, London. This showcase of artefacts includes interactive to-scale replicas of the unsinkable ship. Guests can wander the halls and decks as if they really had a ticket for the fateful voyage.

4. Taste Modern Dishes in Revived Medieval Streets

For foodies, the first outing of 2022 must be to Borough Yards in London. Until recently, this corner of the city was a forgotten network of narrow medieval streets and warehouses. Now, it’s home to one of the most vibrant food and shopping scenes in the city.

It’s easy to get lost in the maze of brick streets and railway arches, and that’s not a bad thing. There’s a nibble of tapas, a glass of wine and an art installation around every corner.

At least that’s the intention. The Borough Yards is not fully occupied yet, but there are a number of divine eateries open now, making this a yet-undiscovered spot for London socialites to explore.

5. Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Whether you’re a fan of the royal family or not, everyone has something to celebrate during the Queen’s Jubilee this year. The 70th Anniversary of Her Royal Majesty’s ascent to the throne will be marked by a double bank holiday from June 2-5.

Spend the time off however you want, but if you’re in the Southeast, pop into London where the occasion will be commemorated by a ‘Superbloom’ of 20 million flowers in the Tower of London moat. It’s sure to be a multi-sensory spectacle worthy of the longest-reigning British monarch.

We’re all itching to burst out of the house and live it up in 2022. Luckily, there’s loads to do in London and the Southeast all year round. Our top picks above should get you started, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. 2022 is guaranteed to be one of the most exciting years to date in the Southeast.