What percentage of the U.S. has access to the internet?

Even though most people consider the Internet to be a vital part of their daily lives, just 7% of individuals in the United States do not use the Internet at all. As of July 1, 2019, there were 255 million persons over the age of 18 residing in the United States, equating to around 17.9 million people. According to recent research by the Pew Research Center, various variables contribute to the figure, with age being the most significant.

Approximately a fifth of Americans aged 65 and older claim never to use the Internet at all. That equates to around 13.5 million seniors who have chosen to avoid using the information superhighway. It should not surprise that the younger the population is, the more connected they are. Only 1 percent of individuals between 18 and 29 claims they don’t use the Internet at all.

Chasm Is Narrowing

“Over time, the offline population of the United States has been diminishing, and for certain groups, this transition has been particularly severe,” according to the Pew Research Center. 86 percent of persons 65 and over did not have access to the Internet in 2000; now, that percentage has dropped to only a quarter of the population. Income is also a consideration. The high cost of broadband in the United States may be preventing about 14 percent of persons who earn less than $30,000 per year from using the Internet. According to Cable.co.uk, the typical broadband rate in the United States is $59.99 per month on average. In comparison to many other nations, this is a considerable increase. The average price in the United Kingdom, for example, is $34.78. Italy’s currency is $32.73. South Korea, on the other hand, is just $31.15.

However, measures are being attempted to make costs in the United States more accessible. As part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, $100 billion has been set aside to provide “affordable, dependable, high-speed internet” to all citizens of the United States. In addition, several providers give low-cost services to persons who qualify for government assistance. (Comcast’s Internet Essentials service provides 50 Mbps downstream speeds for $9.95 per month, but Spectrum’s Internet Assist package provides 30 Mbps downstream speeds for $14.99 per month.)

People’s educational/school levels are also essential factors to consider. People with a high school education or less are 14 percent less likely than those with a college or advanced degree to go online than just 2 percent of those with a college or advanced degree. In an interesting twist, there were no statistically significant variations in non-internet usage based on gender, race, and ethnicity or the kind of town studied (rural vs. suburban vs. urban). In the last year, access to the Internet has grown more critical as a commercial and educational need. However, it has been spreading rapidly even before COVID-19 took place. Before the epidemic, 64 percent of students who did not have access to the Internet at home admitted to leaving schoolwork undone regularly or irregularly because they lacked the resources to accomplish it.

Media and Information Policy

As Johannes Bauer, director of the James H. and Mary B. Quello Center for Media and Information Policy at Michigan State University, said to The Pew Charitable Trusts in December, “Broadband access has an impact on educational attainment indirectly and in conjunction with other variables.” The researchers found that kids with no home access, sluggish home access, or cell-only access received nearly half a letter grade poorer overall, even after controlling for socioeconomic and other characteristics that may be at play. It’s worth mentioning that although 7 percent of the population is now without access to the Internet, this represents a significant improvement from the beginning of the century. In 2000, 48 percent of people in the United States said they did not utilize the Internet. By 2005, the figure had dropped to 32 percent, and by 2010, it had dropped to 24 percent. Only six years ago, this figure was at 15% of the population.

The Economy

This is good news for the economy because the sooner that number decreases, the better. The e-commerce sections of firms are becoming more critical in boosting profits, which was already well advanced before the epidemic. According to Oberlo, a shopping app, the total number of individuals who shopped online in the world in 2014 was 1.32 billion. It reached 2.05 billion people last year, accounting for roughly one-quarter of the world’s population. Even mundane tasks such as grocery shopping, historically completed in person, are beginning to be done online. In 2018, 22% of the population of the United States purchased food online.

However, when the epidemic began in March of this year, that proportion jumped to 42 percent. The good news for merchants of all types is that not only are younger generations adopting an online lifestyle at a faster rate than ever before, but boomers in their prime spending years are also doing so. Since the beginning of 2019, the proportion of people between 50 and 64 who do not use the Internet has decreased from 12 percent to 4 percent.