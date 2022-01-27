DOG OWNERS have gone barking mad over the latest accessory for their pooches – a Peaky Blinders inspired flat cap.

Aptly named the Shelby Pet Flat Cap, giving a nod to the show’s character Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy, the head-wear has been a hit amongst pet owners.

The classic black and grey zipper patterned cap comes with a strap attached to make sure excitable dogs keep their hats on.

Dog owners have been sharing adorable images of their pooches donning the £3 caps available from B&M.

Fiona Spriggs shared a snap on Facebook on Saturday, writing: “B&M flat cap for dogs £3”, alongside laughing face emojis.

The post has received over 1,400 likes and almost 6,000 comments – many of dogs already donning the recognisable cap.

Sharing a photo of her dog Razz, Gemma Mitchell said: “He shakes it off very quickly but looks so cute.”

Abby Walker shared a snap of her dog Bullseye, writing : “My boy wearing his today with his true Staffy smile.”

Leanne Shea’s bulldog puppy Ernest can be seen sporting the distinguished head piece in another image.

Leanne wrote: “Got it for my pup last week, love it.”

Sharing a snap of her bulldog Pasha, Karen Jones said: “My handsome boy wearing his.”

Andy Maughan shared his new pup Denver wearing a stylish jacket and hat combo, writing: “Denver loves his and his new jacket.”

And Meghann Oneil captured a snap of her Lhasa Apso Buster wearing the new cap, writing: “Our dog.”

Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby family from humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest crime families in the country.

The fifth series of the show launched to an audience of 6.2 million viewers.

A sixth season is expected to see the Shelby boys don their flat caps later this year.