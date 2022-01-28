Borders care home celebrated Rabbie Burns in true Scottish style

RESIDENTS at a local care home celebrated the famous Scottish bard’s birthday with an event packed full of traditional food, drink and entertainment.

Mansfield Care’s Peebles Care Home hosted activities throughout the day, kicking off with a poetry session in the morning which was led by members of the local community.

The poetry was followed with a singalong in the afternoon, with residents coming together to sing to classic songs such as Auld Lang Syne and When O’er the Hill the Eastern Star.

The residents tucked into their haggis, neeps and tatties which was rounded off with a dram, and a toast to the Scottish poet.

Jim Murdoch, the musical director of the local choir group Peebles Singers recited a tribute to the immortal memory of Rabbie Burns.

Jim said: “We had a brilliant time celebrating Rabbie Burns at Peebles Care Home, it was great to see so many enthusiastic residents on this landmark day.

“As well as talking to the residents about the history of the bard, I was encouraged by the residents completing some of the lines from Burns’ poems.

“The staff at the care home put a huge amount of effort into making sure the day went to plan. They went to enormous lengths to decorate the home and to ensure everyone had some tasty traditional food – it made my job as an entertainer so much easier.”

The day finished up with an evening of entertainment with local piper Nicola Stewart, highland dancers from the Fiona Henderson School of Dance who performed a traditional sword dance, and music from local accordion player, Alan Hunter.

Karen Ritchie, Peebles Care Home Activities Coordinator, said: “Burns Day was an absolute treat. It was busy, but the residents really enjoyed everything that was going on.

“There was something for everyone to enjoy and it was fantastic to host so many different people within the community and get them involved.”

