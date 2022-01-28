How to Get a Visa to Work in Spain?

Do you want to move to Spain and work there? Then, you’ll need to apply for a work visa Spain .

Moving to Spain for EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens is simple, and they are free to live, work, and study in the country. A work permit is required for most non-EU/EEA residents, also known as “third-country nationals.” After Brexit, UK citizens who want to live and work in Spain will need a residence and work visa.

Types of work visas Spain

As a non-EU/EEA citizen, you will need a residence and work permit to live and work in Spain (visado de trabajo y residencia).

Depending on the type and length of employment, various types of work permits are available. Visas that allow you to live and work in Spain include the following:

Work employment visas – this category includes permits for highly qualified professionals and seasonal workers.

Self-employed work visa – allows you to live and work in Spain for a year.

When applying for a long-term visa, you must pay the established fee (usually between €60 and €80). If your application is rejected, this fee will not be refunded.

Work Visas for employed person

You must first have a job offer to obtain a work employment visa (por cuenta ajena). If you want to work in Spain legally, your employer will need to apply for a work permit. Permits are available for specific sectors, so changing jobs is usually possible if it is in the same field.

Requirements

Work visas are typically granted by the Spanish government when the job has been identified as a shortage occupation or when there are no other suitable candidates from the EU. In that case, the candidate is likely to be a highly qualified professional.

It is important to note that you cannot apply for a work visa while in Spain. This is because the immigration authorities consider any application submitted in Spain to be illegal and will dismiss it. As a result, when applying for a work permit in Spain, make sure that you do so through a consulate or embassy in your home country.

How to apply

For a work permit, your employer should submit a request for an application on your behalf to the provincial office of the Ministry of Labor.

During this time, the Spanish government will send you a copy of the application with the stamp from the office in charge of your permit and your file number. This information can then be included in your visa application to Spain. The regional labour office will then be notified by the embassy that your application has been received, and the labour office will then proceed with processing your application.

Work Visas for seasonal workers

There are a few things you’ll need to obtain before you can work in Spain as a non-EU citizen:

A work and residence permit

A work and residence visa

Requirements

The visa application process is nearly identical to a long-term job application. There are, however, a few additional prerequisites to be met:

Your employer is required to provide accommodation in “adequate dignity and hygiene.”

Your employer is obligated to cover the costs of your travel.

You must agree to return to your home country when the contract is over.

How to apply

Your employer must first obtain a work permit from the Provincial Aliens Affairs Office or any other official department of labour in the different Autonomous Communities before you can apply for a work and residence visa.

The Provincial Aliens Affairs Office will issue a residence permit once the work permit has been approved. It is necessary to obtain a work and residence visa from the Spanish Embassy or Consulate in your home country once the work permit has been approved.

Self-employed work visa

If being your own boss sounds appealing to you, you may want to consider working for yourself as an autónomo in Spain. However, you must be aware that the procedure you must follow is heavily influenced by your home country.

As an example, citizens of EU and EFTA member states can enter the country without a work permit and begin working immediately. As long as they are of legal age (18 years old in Spain) or emancipated (in the case of a minor), they can then register as self-employed upon arrival in the country.

To enter Spain, non-EU/EFTA citizens must first apply for a visa, then a long-term residency permit, and finally a self-employed work permit that allows them to work as a freelancer in the country.

Requirements

For a self-employed visa in Spain, you must meet the following requirements:

Being a non-EU citizen (EU)

You must be at least 18 years old.

Illegal immigrants are not allowed to stay in Spain

Have no criminal record and a certificate from each of the five countries you have lived in the last five years.

Have the necessary professional qualifications or experience for the business activity you want to conduct

Show proof of sufficient financial resources to run your business

How to apply

This type of work visa can be obtained by applying for it or by modifying an existing visa. This visa costs $515 for US citizens, $1,043 for Canadians, and $318 for other nationalities. Irish, British, and Australian citizens should check their respective countries’ agreements with Spain.