Best time to shop: when and what students should buy

When is the best time to buy a car, plane tickets, household appliances, TV, furniture, mattress, and a laptop computer? Here’s a guide to smart shopping and smart spending, with detailed instructions on what to buy and during which months of the year.

January

This is the best time for computer and holiday shopping. As soon as the holidays are over, a huge number of people rush to give back the gifts that were given to them and for whatever reason they didn’t like. CardCash.com, GiftCards.com, and even eBay are selling returned items at discounted prices after Christmas.

Wrapping paper and tapes

Within weeks of the busy pre-Christmas and pre-New Year shopping, shops are selling off the leftover wrapping paper and bright ribbons at lower prices. Buy them now and save them until next year, thankfully these items have no expiry date.

Bed linen

January usually brings big discounts on sheets, towels, and blankets. The first of these took place in 1878 when a department store in Philadelphia held a “White Sale”.

Computers and laptops

Starting in January, keep an eye on PC prices. Many companies are offering discounts on older models as they prepare for the upcoming release of the latest systems. On almost all older models you can do your homework in different formats, and if you have difficulty, don’t despair, there is always the option of using an essay writing service that will help you get a good grade.

February

The shortest month of the year is the best time to buy furniture, a washer, and dryer as well as wedding items.

Wedding

This is the perfect time to start planning a summer wedding. You will have access to discounted prices on restaurant and cafe rentals, catering, and photography.

Air conditioning

During the winter months, many shops offer units at low prices, but they are not easy to find.

Furniture

New collections will arrive in showrooms in February, so furniture from older collections will be much cheaper as shops try to “get rid” of them and make more space.

Washing machine and dryer

The same rules apply here. Appliance shops are selling off older models to make room for more modern appliances.

March

The best time to buy a suitcase and a digital camera.

Frozen food

March is Frozen Food Month. A large-scale marketing campaign is active during this time, encouraging shops to offer discounts and coupons throughout the month.

Bags and suitcases

Spring and summer are the time for mass holidays. Retailers offer a wide range of suitcases and travel bags. You will find new and exclusive one-off models or last season’s collections at attractive discounts.

Digital camera

Consumer Reports monthly magazine advises you to buy a digital camera in March and April.

April

April is the best time to buy travel, hoovers and winter clothes.

Cruise

Plan a holiday in April. Early booking allows you to buy trips at a lower (prime) price. And there’s the biggest choice of hotels and destinations at this time.

Hoovers

Most new models come out in June, so retailers try to sell old hoovers more quickly. This is a great time to shop around and save a lot of money.

Winter clothes

As soon as the new spring collections hit the shops, the prices of winter clothing drop significantly. Sometimes shops will take them off the shelves completely and leave them for next year. However, most often the old collection is sold at a 50-90% discount.

May

This month is the best time to buy equipment and a gym membership.

Clothes and shoes

May is the perfect month to shop for demi-seasonal clothing. During this time, the new summer collection is on its way, and shops “get rid of” the old ones with great pleasure and discounts.

A gym membership

Summer is a dead season for gyms, which is why club and gym authorities are starting to actively “lure” customers. Do not miss out on the opportunity to buy a membership to yoga or gymnastics for half price.

Cookware and small appliances

Kitchen utensils are the most common type of gift for weddings and holidays, which is why shops often have sales in the run-up to the season

June

The best time to buy a laptop, plane and train tickets, and lingerie is June.

Lingerie

Shops like Victoria’s Secret and Bare Necessities are selling out of stock this month.

Laptops

Laptop sales for school and college students start as early as June. Quite often shops offer computers bundled with a printer or gift card.

Tickets and travel deals

It is not too late to plan for the Christmas holidays and book tickets in June, and there are often discounts and special offers available at this time. Do not forget about the summer holidays, the last-minute holiday season is upon us.

July

It’s a great time to buy jewelry and clothes.

Summer clothes

The prices of sundresses, T-shirts, shorts, and the like start to go down significantly in mid-season.

Jewelry

Summer is not rich with holidays, and the New Year is still very far away. The jewelry shops are starting to lull, so they’re offering lower prices to lure customers.

August

August is the best time to buy office supplies and grills.

Grills

Shop around for bargains, especially on outdoor grills as the outdoor season has already come to an end.

Stationery

Retailers have discounts on backpacks, notebooks, and other school supplies.

September

The first month of autumn is the best time to buy a car and garden furniture.

Garden furniture

Big department stores need to make room for Christmas goods, and this encourages them to sell off seasonal items at great discounts.

Cars

Dealers have arranged lucrative promotions to sell off current year cars, as the New Year is approaching.

October

The best time to buy garden tools and jeans.

Jeans

Jean’s leftover from last year’s collection will be on sale at a steep discount for a short period before the pre-holiday shopping spree begins.

Home and garden

The biggest discounts on lawnmowers, garden tools, and camping supplies in October.

November

Now is the best time to choose your gifts. “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” can last all week and this is a great opportunity to buy not only clothes and shoes, but also an inexpensive TV, home appliances, computer, and smartphone.

Toys

The best time to buy them is in November, which is a good time to buy Christmas gifts.

December

A good time to go shopping for sporting goods.

Sports equipment

In the middle of winter, we start to buy attractive prices of sports equipment.

Wedding dress

Winter is not the most popular time of year for weddings. During this time, salons are empty and ready to fight for every client, offering very good discounts not only on dresses and suits but also on accessories.