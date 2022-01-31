Edinburgh locals urged to donate to those in need as cost of living soars

EDINBURGH locals are being urged to donate to those in need as the cost of living in the capital soars.

It has been a relatively mild winter so far, but those familiar with Edinburgh weather know that it could change in a heartbeat.

For many locals, a cold spell could prove to be their breaking point.

The Leith Collective has introduced a ‘no questions asked’ coat exchange and is appealing for donations from local residents.

The new initiative hopes to help those in need, as many city residents are feeling the pressure of the rapidly rising cost of living.

The coat exchange is the latest in a series of initiatives launched by The Leith Collective to support locals and promote a circular economy.

All profits from the shop go towards supporting the local community and promoting sustainability through the arts.

The Leith Collective founder, Sara Thomson said: “The nation is currently facing a poverty crisis, with the cost of living rising faster than ever, and job insecurity resulting from the pandemic still affecting many.”

Thomson continued: “Edinburgh is not immune to this and we’re witnessing the damaging effects here in Leith and beyond. Coupled with the climate crisis, we felt we had to take action and try to help.

“And so, the coat exchange was born.

“Not only is it a sustainable solution that keeps quality clothes out of landfill and in use, it also provides a valuable opportunity to kit out families in genuine need.”

It is hoped that by hosting the coat exchange in an accessible location, those currently experiencing difficulties will be able to receive a helping hand.

Situated outside The Leith Collective shop in Ocean Terminal, rails of good quality coats are available for collection at no cost and with no questions asked.

Locals are being urged to drop off coats of any size at the shop, Where they will be quarantined for 72 hours in line with Covid-19 guidance.

The coats will then be displayed outside the shop for anyone in need to collect.