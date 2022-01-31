Flying high: Scots college lecturer wins airline anniversary song contest

A SCOTS lecturer has claimed first prize in a songwriting competition for a Glasgow airline company.

Davy Nicol emerged as the “clear winner” in a Facebook competition hosted by Loganair.

The UK’s largest regional airline, Loganair is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, February 1st, and has commissioned a video to celebrate its heritage.

Earlier this year Loganair launched a search for a song that “encompasses its ethos and achievements across the past six decades” to go with the video.

Davy, a computing lecturer at West College Scotland, happened across the competition on Facebook and created his song, ‘Fly with Me’ in just a few days.

Davy has been mastering his hobby for 30 years, but sees it more as a second job.

He said: “Everybody thinks I’m a music teacher but while I teach computing, music is my passion and is like a second job.

“When it came to the Loganair competition, I had a melody in my head one day, and wrote the lyrics the next, inspired by the idea of visiting all of Loganair’s destinations.

“My family and friends have always been very supportive, especially my partner, Arlene. It was a lovely surprise to hear I’d won.

“We all can’t wait to see the final video with my tune as the soundtrack.”

This is not the first music competition Davy has won, in 2017 he won the Greenock Telegraphs song competition and later released his own album.

During the first lockdown, he put on several virtual concerts for his family and friends and has since been working on another album.

Davy has a Facebook page and a YouTube channel where he currently publishes his music, and plans to put the prize money towards his second album.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer said: “We received more than 100 entries to our competition which was a fantastic response – a massive thank you to all of those who entered.

“The talent submitted was of such a high standard however Davy’s song captured, we think, the very ethos of Loganair and emphasises all there is to celebrate on our 60th anniversary.

“Congratulations Davy.”

The Loganair video featuring Davy’s song will be published on the company’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 1st.