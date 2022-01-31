Lorraine Kelly launches plans for Scotland’s biggest ever thank you party

FAMOUS Scots TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has launched plans for Scotland’s biggest ever thank you party.

Ever-present on ITV’s breakfast shows, Lorraine joins a host of other celebrities urging people to join in the festivities.

The celebration will be held on the final day of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, which coincides with National Thank You Day on Sunday, 5th June.

The day is set to bring thousands of Scots together for a huge thank you party.

The National Thank You Day tradition began in 2021 as an opportunity to get together with neighbours, communities and families to thank those who have made a real difference to our lives.

Lorraine said in a video message: “On Sunday June 5, we’ll be getting together as neighbours, friends, families and communities to say a huge platinum-plated, heartfelt, once-in-a-lifetime, thank you.

“To the Queen, of course, for everything that she’s done, but also to each other – to everyone that we’ve relied on, the people we couldn’t manage without.

“So, rope in the neighbours, cordon off the street, get the music organised, plan a seriously big jubilee lunch – let’s make Sunday, June 5th, the biggest thank you party that Scotland has ever seen.

“Thank you.”

Other big names promoting the date include presenter Ross Kemp, former footballer Gary Lineker and entrepreneur Levi Roots.

The idea started with just 13 individuals proposing the celebration, and is now supported by hundreds of organisations across the country.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland have taken the lead in Scotland with a series of Tartan Tea Parties.

Debbie Matthew who used last year’s event to celebrate those who supported her most commented: “We had an amazing time last year at our Tartan Tea party.

“My street was filled the sound of bagpipes and a coming together of family, friends and neighbours all in their gardens and in the street.

“It was incredible to bring everyone together.”

Matthew continued: “I was delighted to organise a Tartan Tea party to say thank you to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland for their help and support since I suffered my stroke six years ago.

“My stroke was so sudden and the charity helped me to rebuild my life through their amazing Advice Line Nurse helpline.

“I also wanted to thank my mum, my husband Johnny and son Finlay for always being there for me during my stroke recovery and beyond they have been truly amazing.

“I was also so thankful for my neighbours as we had all pulled together during the pandemic, helping each other bring the bins in, get shopping for each other and it was such a lovely way to bring everyone together to be thankful for one another.

“Thank You Day for me was about saying thank you to the people that you love and care about; about thanking the people that help you through difficult times and who make a difference in your life.”

National Thank You Day is hoping to break a UK record this year with hopes to encourage more than 10 million people to take part in the country’s biggest ever thank you party.