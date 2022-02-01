Cove-eted Scots holiday brand acquired by resort operator

A LEADING Scottish holiday brand has been sold to a resort operator as part of a string of acquisitions.

Argyll Holidays has been sold to the international resort operator Cove Communities.

Argyll Holidays owns eight holiday parks across Argyll and Bute, and will be the fifth acquisition by Cove Communities under Mark Seaton as Managing Director of Cove UK.

Cove UK is in the midst of expanding its portfolio and cites Argyll Holidays’ unique locations and attractive tourism and lifestyle proposition as the reasons behind its purchase.

Cove Communities purchased their first UK-based park in 2020 with the acquisition of Bunn Leisure – pledging to pump £23 million into the site.

Known for the picturesque lochside locations of its parks, Argyll Holidays is a prominent business in the Scottish tourism industry, and a valuable contributor to the local economy.

Owned by the Campbell family who started out as sheep farmers, the company was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate.

Since then, it has grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around the Loch Lomond & Trossachs region of Scotland.

Cove UK says it intends on “building on Argyll Holidays’ strong reputation and commitment to serving its owners, guests and the local community for years to come.”

They have also pledged to source at least 20% of produce locally and actively engage in local community initiatives.

Mark Seaton, Cove UK Managing Director, said: “Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for: stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering.

“Simply put, they are the best at what they do.

“We are delighted to add Argyll to our portfolio and will continue the exceptional work that the Campbell family has started.

“Most importantly we will grow and develop the vision of Argyll under Cove, through sustainable business practices, a commitment to environmental conservation and investment in people and the local community.”

Keith Campbell, Director of Argyll Holidays, said: “We as a family have put heart and soul into developing our group of Parks.

“We’ve invested in sustainability and kept quality at the heart of all our business practices resulting in multiple awards, including the ‘Scottish Family Business of the Year’, and thousands of satisfied holiday home owners and holiday guests.

“Whilst we have been approached over the years by different buyers, Cove is the ideal custodian of Argyll Holidays.

“They share, as we do, the same missions and values and commitment to the preservation and investment in the destinations we own.”