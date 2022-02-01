Impressive Perthshire home comes to the market

A country home in Perthshire designed by Scottish architect James Denholm has been brought to the market for just under £700,000.

Faskally, the home, located just three miles from Crieff in the hamlet of Dollerie has south-facing views over the open countryside.

It includes an open plan dining area/family room and breakfast kitchen, a guest bedroom with an en-suite shower room, study, pantry, plant room, galleried reception area and master bedroom.

It also features a detached double garage with annexe accommodation including a shower room and first-floor bedroom/study/games room triple aspect.

The gardens at Faskally are private and offer southerly and westerly views over open countryside. By the sitting room is a decked area with a pergola that has honeysuckle growing around it.

The garden is laid to lawn with raised vegetable beds, mature hedging and borders and a covered terraced patio by the dining area and kitchen which has full benefit of the open views.

The plot extends to approximately 0.74 acres. Faskally is on sale through Galbraith for offers over £680,000.

The sellers are Galbraith, an independent property consultancy with offices in Scotland and the north of England.

The firm provides the full range of property consultancy services across the commercial, residential, rural and renewable energy sectors.

Scott Holley of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “The peaceful and private setting makes this an idyllic rural property, yet easily accessible to Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“The purchaser will benefit from a stylish home offering an exceptional rural lifestyle.”