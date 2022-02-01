Top tips for avoiding mobile security threats

With an estimated 53.58 million smartphone users in the UK, cyber criminals have their pick of the crop when it comes to potential victims. To help you stay aware and safe online, here are some of the things you can do to avoid mobile security threats.

Only download trusted apps

Before downloading an app, check to see if it has trusted reviews that are certified by users as well as by iOS or Android. You should also check what sort of permissions you’re granting to certain apps – yes, that does mean reading the terms and conditions!

If you’re ever in any doubt about an app, google it before you download it – better to be safe than sorry.

Update software

Don’t ignore software update reminders. Every time you get an alert for a new software update, it’s important you take note and download the latest version.

Software updates help fix bugs to increase security for the user. Often, if a company is aware of a breach of their old software, they will include patches in the latest version.

Check sender details

Phishing emails are one of the most popular means to initiate cyber attacks and fraud. Unfortunately, these can be hard to spot, as criminals often use sophisticated communications. Emails may include official logos, hidden email addresses or seemingly formal information.

Checking the sender’s email address or phone number is one of the easiest things you can do to verify whether it’s a scam. If you’re not sure based on a cursory glance, you should search the details. If anyone else reported it as a scam, there’ll be information online.

Obvious spelling and grammatical errors are also signs of fraudulent senders. Official senders are unlikely to conduct communications with poor language.

Install a VPN

Installing a VPN for your Android ( nordvpn.com/download/android/ ) or iOS device protects you when using public Wi-Fi. As public connections notoriously have a lack of firewalls, a hacker can gain access to your personal data in a matter of seconds.

A VPN reroutes and hides your IP address, so you won’t have to fear being a target when you’re out and about.

Be vigilant on social media

Social media is one of the best places for scammers to gain vital personal information. Reflect on what sort of details you make available online.

You may use location tags or accidentally show your house name or number in photos. Perhaps you pose next to your car with your registration plate visible. When it’s your birthday, do you get lots of public messages online?

All these seemingly innocent details that you share about your life are often just the details criminals need to steal your identity.

Before posting a picture or a status update, check to make sure you’re not inadvertently giving away personal and sensitive data.