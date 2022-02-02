DHI Hair Transplant Turkey – Dr. Ziya Yavuz

The DHI hair transplantation procedure is a hair transplant technique in which doctors can easily add grafts without channel opening. This process allows the grafts to grow healthy and remain for life. In addition, adding the grafts directly without opening the canal shortens the healing time of the hair and provides controlled growth.

What is a DHI hair transplant?

DHI method, which stands for “Direct Hair Implantation”

As already briefly mentioned, this procedure is a direct hair implant. This means that the follicular units removed from the back of your head in the donor area will be transplanted into the recipient area immediately after the removal.

A separate channel opening is not necessary, thanks to the innovative CHOI pen.

This kind of pen, a hollow needle, removes grafts that doctors insert into the bald spots using a pressure mechanism.

Due to the direct connection between follicle removal and grafting, the supply chain is only briefly interrupted, which positively affects the growth rate. As with all hair transplants, the DHI method also numbs the scalp locally. As a result, you feel no pain and benefit from many exclusive advantages at DHI.

How does DHI hair transplant work?

The DHI method is a tried and tested type of hair transplant, but how exactly does it work? More on this in the section below.

1. Initial consultation

Before starting your treatment at Dr. Ziya Yavuz Clinic, we would like to get to know you better! For this, we need pictures of your head, more precisely the top and front of your head, as well as the sides and back of your head. After receiving this information from you, one of our patient managers will contact you to proceed with the following steps. We will also ask you a few general questions about your health, such as:

Do you have any pre-existing conditions?

Do you regularly take medication?

How quickly did you lose your hair?

Is there a record of hair loss in your family?

Thanks to these initial consultations, your doctor can learn about the causes of hair thinning to ensure good coverage is indeed possible with a DHI hair transplant.

2. Medical tests and checks

After your initial consultation, your doctor will do several blood tests to make sure you are healthy and safe to perform the procedure.

3. Anesthesia and epilation

Before your surgery, an expert will give you local anesthesia so that your doctor can treat you painlessly. Optionally, if you prefer to sleep during the operation, general anesthesia can also be provided. It is essential to discuss this option with your patient manager and doctor beforehand. After an expert gives you the anesthesia, they will begin to remove the hair follicles. It uses a unique tool, the Choi Implanter Pen, to do this.

4. Implantation

After experts remove the follicles, they will place them in the Choi Implanter Pen. This allows your hair follicles to implant directly into the recipient area. It also allows your doctor to have more control over your hair transplant’s angle, direction, and depth, allowing you to achieve a more natural appearance.

5. Advice after surgery

After DHI hair transplantation, your hair surgeon will make an appointment again. During this interview, a specialist will give you an explanation of how you can best act to best support the recovery process. Don’t be afraid to answer open questions about aftercare at this point! You will now also receive a special post-op pack, which usually contains important shampoo or particular medications.

The advantages of the DHI technique

Besides the need to not open channels, DHI hair transplant advantages include:

A quick and painless method

The use of the implant style is coupled with local anesthesia. A doctor has no need for a scalpel to open the channels where they will implant the follicles: they reduce the wound to the minimum. It leaves no scar, minimizing the trauma suffered by the follicle during its extraction. The operation, non-invasive, is therefore painless and without hospitalization. As soon as a specialist finishes the intervention, the patient can resume the ordinary course of his daily life.

A hair transplant without shaving

You do not have a need to shave the donor area or the recipient area beforehand: the scalp and follicles around the area to be transplanted are hardly affected.

A permanent and natural result

Well mastered by a Dr. Ziya Yavuz Clinic experienced surgeon, the Choi Pen allows controlling the angle of inclination and the depth of the graft, and the direction of the receiving channel of the follicle. Especially since there are different types of implanter, the diameter of which, more or less significant, allows to adapt to every kind of hair follicle. Thus, the surgeon can work with more precision and give a better density to the hair transplant, making it possible to offer his patient a natural and permanent finish. Finally, thanks to the speed of execution between extraction and implantation, the graft has a better chance of survival than other hair transplant methods.

Is the DHI technique suitable for all hair types?

Due to a limitation in needle types and thicknesses, the DHI implantation technique, which is more suitable for beginners with straight and thin hair, has evolved with the developments in technology. Today, a more comprehensive range of needles and follicles of all types (implantation angles, density, follicle thickness, etc.)

How do the FUE and DHI procedures differ from each other?

The difference between DHI and FUE hair transplants depends on the implantation process. Graft removal is identical and takes place with a small micromotor.

In FUE, a doctor removes the follicular units and then places them in a nutrient-rich solution until they transplant them into the bald areas of the recipient area by hand using tweezers. At DHI, specialists use the CHOI pen here, and they implant the grafts with the special pen that doctors use in the recipient part of the scalp automatically after removal, for instance, without any intermediate storage.

Giving consideration to the automatic implantation right after the removal, the nursing team can detect accurately the direction of growth the respective follicular unit has and in which direction it is implanted accordingly. No prior canal opening is required for DHI. This is confirmed by the pen, which opens the implantation channel with the introduction of the grafts in one step.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the DHI hair transplant long-lasting? Yes, the DHI hair transplant method is long-lasting. It provides natural-looking results due to its effective technique. The execution between extraction and implantation is done quickly. Thus, the graft has a better chance of survival than other hair transplant methods. Which is better, FUE or DHI? Both FUE and DHI are used for different stages in the procedure. FUE is a technique where hair follicles are extracted, while on the contrary, DHI is a technique for graft implantation. Both techniques are important for their specific step within the surgery. Is head-shaving necessary for the DHI hair transplant procedure? No, you do not have to shave the donor area or the recipient area beforehand. The reason for this is the scalp and follicles around the area that will be transplanted will not be affected by the DHI hair transplant procedure.