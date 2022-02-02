In The UK, Invisalign Is Seeing Increased Competition from New Providers

Invisalign’s popularity continued to increase in the UK over the last decade. This is because the clear braces were based on revolutionary technology, allowing more people to treat misaligned teeth, perfecting their smiles. Clear aligners are very popular with both teens and adults because they are effective and discreet.

Recently, direct-to-consumer aligners hit the UK market, offering even more people the opportunity to use the clear aligners made from BPA-free plastic. These allow more people the opportunity to straighten their teeth at home under the supervision of a dentist or orthodontist. The advantages the competition has over Invisalign: these clear aligners are cheaper, have a smaller treatment time, and don’t require regular visits to the orthodontist.

Clear Aligners and the UK Market

Despite a drop of -31.1% in 2020, the UK orthodontics market started picking up again in 2021, almost reaching the same levels as the 2019 market share of 148.7 million US dollars. Market projections made by Fortune Business Insider indicate that the market size will increase from $113.5 million in 2020 to $370.3 million in just 7 years, a CAGR of 18.4%.

Malocclusions are on the rise in children, not just in the UK but also globally. These problems include spacings issues and improper bites, making clear aligners more popular than braces for minor problems when these children reach their teens. In a 2018 article, the Universities of Leeds, Sheffield, and York estimated that 10% of children in the UK have class II malocclusions. That is how orthodontists refer to an overbite on the upper jaw, causing the upper front teeth to protrude over the bottom ones. According to Science Direct, this is the most frequent orthodontic problem, found in 37% of preadolescent children. For a moderate overbite problem, clear aligners are the ideal treatment for them when they reach their teens.

Increased Competition for Invisalign from New Providers

The private dental sector and teledentistry in the UK are both expanding at a fast pace because the National Health Service (NHS) struggles to keep up with the demand. The UK does offer children up to the age of 18 free orthodontics, but the waiting lists are long, often up to 6 years. Due to the challenges faced by the NHS, it comes as no surprise that more and more people are looking for other alternatives to straightening their teeth.

These alternatives are to either visit an orthodontist and follow a treatment with traditional braces or the clear braces called Invisalign, or to use one of the at-home clear aligner treatments from some of the companies available in the UK.

For teens and adults, several reasons help make these alternatives more popular than Invisalign. Firstly, they are cheaper than braces and far more comfortable to wear. Secondly, the teeth straightening treatment is completed in a shorter time in the comfort of their home.

UK Teeth Aligner Companies

Just like in the US, there are several reputable companies offering teeth aligners in the UK for at-home teeth straightening. They all offer the same type of teeth straightening treatment with clear aligner trays, but each company adds a tweak of its own.

Some of these companies are Straight Teeth Direct, SmileDirectClub, Straight My Teeth, PlusDent, and WonderSmile.

Getting started with the treatment requires an impression of the teeth or a scan. Some of the companies mentioned above offer locations for scans, after which the treatment to be followed is set by an orthodontist. Once the customer receives the kit with the clear aligners, all that’s needed is to follow the program, wearing the right aligners for each stage of the treatment.

The aligners must also be worn for the required number of hours daily. During the treatment, the patient continues to keep in touch with the clear aligner provider, with some providers requiring a regular scan to monitor the teeth straightening.

Treatment time is from as little as three months, depending on the problem, and with some aligners, customers can choose to wear them only on the teeth that need straightening. Some companies offer a nighttime treatment, meaning that the aligners are only worn while sleeping. The prices of these clear aligners start at a fraction of the cost of Invisalign – from as little as £999, in some cases, this is 75% less than the cost of Invisalign.

Conclusion

Technology and clear aligners combine to make the future of those seeking orthodontic treatments brighter. Sales of at-home clear aligners are proving that these have become a serious competitor to Invisalign, the more expensive alternative found only at orthodontic practices. This trend is seen worldwide.