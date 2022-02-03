Gaelic musicians are set to take centre stage at Celtic Connections this week.

A number of Gaelic strand shows are due to take place across Glasgow, until Sunday 6 February 2022.

Celtic Connections showcases the brightest and best of traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul, indie and world music in Glasgow.

This week’s celebration of Gaelic music will kick off with Gnoss: The Light of the Moon and Mairi McGillivray at the Mackintosh Church on Thursday 3 February. As vocalist, Mairi McGillivray puts her own twist on Gaelic songs and other traditional styles.

Other events this week include:

Mother Tongue: Kathleen MacInnes, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich and Cynefin at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Strathclyde Suite on Thursday 3 February.

Song’ series of events celebrating Scotland’s Year of Stories, will take place at Mitchell Theatre on Friday 4 February. Fèis Rois with Avanc will continue the Gaelic festivities on Saturday 5 February at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Strathclyde Suite.

Hebrides five-piece Eabhal will perform traditional songs alongside contemporary and self-penned tunes for audiences at Oran Mòr on Saturday 5th February.

The event will round off with music trio Sian performing alongside Michael McGoldrick Quintet and Leyla McCalla at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday 5 February.

The music trio includes three of today’s most talented young Gaelic singers, Ceitlin Lilidh, Eilidh Cormack and Ellen MacDonald who will be joined on stage by a full band featuring guitarist Ross Martin.

Donald Shaw, Creative Producer of Celtic Connections commented: “We’re delighted to have such an incredible line up performing across our Gaelic strand of events this year.

“Gaelic music, culture and language has always been an important part of the festival and we’re so glad to continue that tradition.

“We hope these performances will showcase the level of talent that the Gaelic music scene has to offer, and that Gaelic speakers and non-Gaelic speakers alike will enjoy the fresh and dynamic takes on traditional sounds.”

Tickets for Celtic Connections 2022 are on sale now at www.celticconnections.com