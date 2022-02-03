New generation of healthcare professionals to take next step into employment

A NEW generation of healthcare professionals are set to take the next step in their career paths.

The University of Dundee is set to host its annual Nursing and Healthcare Recruitment Fair, which will take place this month.

Healthcare providers, health boards and the armed forces will be among dozens of employers speaking with hundreds of students and graduates from across Scotland.

The event which is traditionally one of Scotland’s largest healthcare recruitment events will be held online, on Monday 7 February.

The event is open to University of Dundee students and graduates as well as those from other universities.

Alison Mackay, from the University’s Career Service commented: “Nursing has always been a popular profession and the University of Dundee enjoys a fantastic reputation for its teaching in this field.

“Even before the pandemic, people were aware of just how crucial well-trained, enthusiastic nurses are to our healthcare system. That recognition has been further highlighted in recent years.

“Nursing continues to draw people from all backgrounds who want to make a difference to the lives of others. Fewer lines of work are more rewarding, and the enthusiasm of our students and graduates is something that employers who attend our Nursing and Healthcare Recruitment Fair often comment on.

“We are proud of the education we provide and events like this give our students the opportunity to determine where and how they want to use their qualifications.”