Otter quadruplets make first public appearance at Edinburgh Zoo

FOUR ADORABLE otter pups have made their first public appearance at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.

The litter of four Asian short-clawed otter pups were born on 18 November, 2021 to parents Barry and Luna.

The quadruplets have since received their first health check by vets at the wildlife conservation charity, who confirmed that the litter are four girls.

The otter pups are due to be named in the coming weeks.

Alison MacLean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said: “We are delighted to welcome our newest editions, who are already proving to be very feisty, becoming more confident every day. They are now leaving their holts and exploring the enclosure with the rest of the family.

“Barry and Luna have previously proved themselves to be very attentive parents and can often be seen with their older pups Garry, Eden and Clyde playing in their stream.