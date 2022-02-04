Daughter captures mum’s hilarious reaction at stripper prank

A HILARIOUS video shows daughter pranking her mum by pretending she’s considering becoming a stripper.

Destiny Ogbeni has went viral on social media after filming mum Juliet Ogbeni’s priceless reaction to her proposed new career path on Tuesday.

In the video, Destiny, 19, can be heard winding her mum up, saying how her friend had a new job as a stripper and was making good money.

Unimpressed Juliet, 45, turns her head in disbelief and proclaims: “Eh! Strip club?

“Destiny, do you know what a strip club is?

“And you’re saying it is very good, strip club? What age is she?”

Destiny replies: “She’s only 17, nah I’m joking she’s 19.

“No but I am considering it.”

To which her mum, who is originally from Nigeria but has lived in Ireland for 20 years, snaps back: “So does that make it okay?

“You are considering what?”

“Dance of a pole naked!

“Do you know what strip is?”

Trying not to laugh, Destiny responds: “Who told you that?

“You don’t know what happens. But I am considering going there, she is getting paid £100 an hour.”

The taken-aback mum then asks why Destiny’s imaginary friend needs this kind of money, arguing that she does not pay for a mortgage, support children or put anyone through university.

In one final attempt to push her mum’s buttons, Destiny says: “Okay so then you obviously need that money.

“Mum, you’re a proper star, you’d get into that strip club.”

Juliet then reaches to grab something before Destiny gives up the game and shouts: “I’m only joking!”

Destiny, from County Louth in Ireland, shared the video to TIkTok on Tuesday, writing: “#Africanparents”

The post has quickly went viral with over 3.7 million views and more than 609,000 likes.

The clip has also attracted over 20,000 comments from viewers who were left in stitches at the prank.

@wahalaisbae said: “She wasn’t paying attention till she heard ‘strip club’.”

@TomiwaAkinbay said: “I fear for your life.”

@Koi-low said: “The twitch she made when you told her ‘Veronica’ was 17.”

@K said: “She’s so tired of you.”

@AbenaStacey said: ““So you obviously need that money’, girl you took your chances.”

Speaking today, Destiny said: “This idea had just come into my head so I decided to put the video on her and record to see what her reaction would be.

“She always has extremely funny reactions and people just seem to find it funny, the video has over 3.1 million views in a day.

“I wasn’t surprised at her reaction. I didn’t think she would be so concerned though, her reactions are so unpredictable.”