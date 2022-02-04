How to Deal With a Sports-Related Injury

A deceptively large number of sports injuries occurs in the UK year-on-year, with bicycling accounting for 426,000 such instances through 2020.

Exercise, with or without equipment, followed behind with around 378,000 associated injuries, while ATV usage was responsible for a further 230,000 instances.

Suffering with sports injuries can be highly challenging, while also causing loss of earnings and long-term damage in some instances. But what are the most common sports injuries, and how can you make a claim if you experience one?

Appraising the Most Common Sports Injuries

As we can see, sports injuries are a common issue faced by people who get out and exercise regularly, or individuals who have an incredibly busy lifestyle.

Most occur as a result of over-exertion or (in the case of bicycles and ATVs) accidents or collisions with others.

When dealing with exercise, they can also occur in instances where people fail to perform sporting activities correctly, or use any associated equipment in the proper manner.

Both instances can place specific body parts and muscle groups under pressure, leading to a specific number of injuries. These include the following common complaints, many of which aren’t necessarily somebody’s fault:

Ankle Sprains

Hamstring Strains

Shin Splints

Pulled Groin

Knee Injuries (Patellofemoral Syndrome)

Knee Injuries (ACL Tear)

Tennis Elbow

Claiming on a Sports-Related Injury – The Key Considerations

While many injuries are simply due to overexertion or as a result of an accidental collision, there are instances in which somebody else may be at fault and you could be due compensation.

For example, you may suffer injury due to faulty or poorly maintained sports equipment at gyms and healthcare centres, while such venues may also be prone to an increased prevalence of slips and falls (particularly during busy periods).

If you are using exercise equipment in a gym, you could also be physically impacted if you don’t receive adequate instruction or supervision from an experienced employee or trainer.

If you do incur an injury in such instances, you may be eligible to make a personal injury claim and pursue compensation. However, there are a couple of points to keep in mind before you do so.

Firstly, you will need to consider the extent of the injuries caused and their impact on your life, as this will determine the financial viability of making a claim.

Similarly, you’ll have to be able to prove the liability of the person accused if your claim is to be successful, and this may need the guidance of a relevant legal expert to determine this in good time.

On a final note, you may be able to make similar claims if you’re injured while being a spectator at a professional sports event. For example, you may be injured in the course of rioting or due to overcrowding, both of which may have occurred due to the negligent actions of stewards and officials.

The same principle applies to poorly maintained stadiums and grounds, but once again, you’ll have to be able to provide liability to make a successful claim.