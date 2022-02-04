How to Get Started with Heroin Addiction Treatment?

Heroin addiction affects millions of people around the world. Getting treatment is the first step to living a healthier, happier life, but taking that first step isn’t always easy.

The treatment for heroin addiction can be lengthy and challenging, but it’s worth the effort. If you suspect that a loved one may be suffering from heroin addiction, it’s important to understand the signs of drug use and to look for these signs.

Signs of drug use

It’s not always easy to spot the signs of drug use in the early stages. However, signs become clearer and more evident as addiction takes hold.

Some of the most common signs of drug use include:

Difficulties at work, such as showing up late and poor productivity or performance.

Changes in appearance, such as poor hygiene and wearing dirty clothes.

Changes in personal relationships.

Isolation or wanting to be alone more often.

Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite.

Lack of energy.

Poor spending habits or habitually asking to borrow money.

Appearing tired or rundown.

Bloodshot eyes.

The person may also become defensive if you ask about substance use.

Signs of heroin use include:

Memory issues

Slowed reaction time

Inability to stay focused

Overall sedation

Fatigue

Gastrointestinal issues

Those who are addicted to heroin may also feel anxious or experience flu-like symptoms when going through withdrawal.

The consequences of using heroin

Heroin use has both short-term (immediate) and long-term effects on the body.

The short-term effects can include:

Dry mouth

A heavy feeling in the legs and arms

Clouded mind

Itchiness

Nausea and vomiting

Warm flush

Long-term heroin use can have more significant effects on the body:

Insomnia

Abscesses

Infection of the heart

Damaged nose tissue (if snorting or sniffing heroin)

Collapsed veins (if injecting the drug)

Kidney or liver disease

Constipation

Sexual dysfunction

Depression

Pneumonia or other lung complications

When heroin contains additives, it can block blood vessels and cause permanent damage to the kidneys, lungs, brain or liver.

Those who inject heroin may also be at a greater risk of contracting an infectious disease such as hepatitis or HIV if they share needles.

Overdose is also a concern with heroin, and it can have fatal consequences.

Along with physical and mental health issues, heroin use can also affect a person’s:

Personal relationships. Drug use can lead to isolation, depression and the abandonment of responsibility. Addiction can destroy romantic relationships and marriages as well as friendships and relationships with family members.

Work. Addiction can make it challenging to maintain a job and perform well at work. Lack of employment can increase the risk of homelessness, which can make addiction even worse.

When a person becomes addicted to heroin, they spend their days trying to figure out how to get their next “fix.” Life responsibilities and relationships become less important and fall to the wayside. The person’s primary focus is heroin and heroin use. The same is true for most addictive substances.

Heroin addiction treatment

What is heroin addiction treatment? Heroin addiction treatment methods are not unlike alcoholism cure or treatments for other drug addictions.

The first step is to stop the drug use and work towards the road to recovery. Treatments may include a mix of behavioral therapies and medications. Medication can help make it easier to stop the drug use, but behavioral therapies help address the mental and emotional issues that led to drug use in the first place.

Medications

When people who are addicted to heroin quit, they go through withdrawal. Withdrawal symptoms can be very uncomfortable and may include:

Vomiting

Nausea

Diarrhea

Pain

Medications can be used to help the person get through this difficult stage by easing cravings and physical symptoms.

Behavioral Therapies

Behavioral therapies can help prevent relapse and forge new habits and thought patterns. Heroin addiction can be helped through cognitive-behavioral therapy, contingency management and other effective behavioral therapies.

Addressing the underlying trauma that led to addiction and developing healthy coping tools can help addicts stay on the road to recovery. Some therapies also include the use of mindfulness-based stress reduction to help addicts better manage everyday stresses and the urges to use heroin.

Treating heroin is not easy, and the road to recovery can be difficult. However, help is out there and is the first step to overcoming addiction.