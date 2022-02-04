Top 3 Printers for Small Businesses

Despite the fact that digitization is taking over every aspect of your lives, print media still plays a vital role in the running of businesses. From utilizing print media for advertising to simply printing out the daily schedule, printers have managed to stay relevant. They are required to produce impactful marketing and to create a more professional and credible appeal in the marketplace. It is evident that print is still alive and well, serving as a valuable tool in today’s digital age.

Printers have managed to harness the evolving power that technology can provide, to deliver newfound and better quality results. By developing with the latest technologies, printers have been able to become multifunctional tools that are both aesthetically pleasing and useful.

Why Does Your Business Need a Printer?

Contracts, government forms, and hard-copy reports are still the accepted and somewhat unavoidable norm in today’s society; this is why it is imperative to have a printer on hand. Studies have shown that printed material directly generates a deeper emotional connection and can leave a longer-lasting impact on an individual’s mind compared to digital information.

What to Look for in a Good Printer?

Every business is unique and has different needs. So, it is vital that you first decide on what exactly you need from a printer. You may be searching for an all-in-one compact machine that will handle printouts, scanning, photocopying, and emails while still being cost-effective. Perhaps you require something that is designated just for printing and delivers superior quality results, and is able to keep up with the demands of your office.

Either way, some of the most important factors to take into consideration are:

Your office space

Your Budget

What exactly will you be using the printer for?

Do you require any additional or special features?

Do you need a color printer or will black and white be enough?

What scale will you be printing on?

These will also play a vital role in deciding which is the best printer for your needs.

Top 3 Printers for Small Businesses

Brother DCPL2550DW Monochrome printer

This dynamic device does it all from printing to copying and scanning. The machine is perfect for offices that only require black and white printing and sees a fast printing speed of up to 36 pages per minute. The advanced technology means that you can set up printing via your mobile phone or tablet– perfect for printing on the go. One unique feature that sets it apart from some of the other printing machines is that it can print on cardstock and envelopes as well as regular printing paper. The compact size also makes it one of the best options for small office printers. Ink cartridges are also readily available online at Cartridgesave; this website actually stocks a wide variety of cartridge options.

Canon imageCLASS MF247dw Printer

Canon is known for making top-quality printers, and this printer provides both versatility and flexibility with its impressive features. The machine is designed to reach a printing speed of 22 pages per minute. The printer is compact, easy to set up, and is equipped with an LCD panel, as well as allows Wi-Fi printing from smart devices. You can print, scan, copy and fax, which makes this a multifunctional option.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8710 All-in-One Wireless Printer

This All-in-One printer has a sleek, compact design but packs quite a punch. The printer allows for both color and black and white. With a printing speed of up to 22 pages per minute and with a 2.65? touchscreen that makes it easier to control print jobs, this little machine gives small businesses the ability to print both wirelessly and efficiently. The printer serves as a great option for budget-conscious offices.

Final Thoughts

Today’s printers have withstood the test of time; not only are they more efficient and effective, but they are also more powerful and productive than ever before. They provide businesses with the means to conduct in-house printing for high-quality brochures and lengthy documents in a more streamlined, secure, and financially savvy manner.

Picking a printer will ultimately depend on your individual needs and budget. Regardless of your choice, printers serve as a vital tool for any business to heighten a business standing and to carry out day-to-day dealings.