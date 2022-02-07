GLASGOW receives a welcome boost as a property investment company completes double office investment sale.

Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s largest and most ambitious regeneration project has completed the multi-million-pound sale of two key commercial buildings.

Clyde Gateway completed the sale of the award-winning Albus building in Bridgeton and One Rutherglen Links near Rutherglen town centre.

The two were sold in a joint venture between M7 Real Estate and overseas investors.

Clyde Gateway say that the sale demonstrates investor confidence for the office market in the area.

This comes as people begin to return to workplaces, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Albus and One Rutherglen Links are currently home to a wide range of thriving companies that have chosen to locate and grow their operations in Clyde Gateway.

Albus tenants include SchoolCloud, which specialises in educational online support systems.

The organisation has doubled in size since relocating to Clyde Gateway and now works with 6,000 schools worldwide.

Clyde Gateway’s Chief Operating Officer Barry Macintyre said: “The sale of Albus and One Rutherglen Links is the latest success in our programme of developing vacant land and building modern energy efficient business premises capable of attracting and creating jobs for Scotland.

“This sale again demonstrates investor confidence in the future of offices and paves the way for further developments in the area.”

Tenants at One Rutherglen Links are SPIE, an international facilities management company and Clear Business, a leading UK services provider in the telecoms, water and energy sectors.

Euan Burns, Director of M7 Real Estate commented: “Clyde Gateway is an exciting area that continues to see growth and investment, is well located with further infrastructure and development to come.

“We are pleased to have concluded the deal and we look forward to working with all of our tenants as they continue to make a significant contribution to the Scottish economy and boost employment prospects for the city.

“We believe the assets are well positioned to meet occupier demands in a post-Covid environment.”