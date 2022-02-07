THE second online Build Ayrshire programme, which guides local construction related businesses on how to win more new, high-value work, kicked off on February 3rd.

Build Ayrshire, a development programme run in partnership with East Ayrshire Council, North Ayrshire Council, and South Ayrshire Council, is managed by Development Partner hub South West.

The eight Ayrshire-based businesses participating will gain support and help in business in the construction sector through the programme.

The programme aims at developing the skills and capacity of the aforementioned businesses in order to take on increasing volumes of business.

Eight half-day online sessions of practical instruction from February 3rd to March 24th make up the free-to-attend programme following on from a highly successful initial programme.

The online programme contains shared learnings on business, including such issues as strategy, goal setting, leadership, team building and development, employment law and digital marketing.

Participating companies can improve their business performance and, as a result, many experience high growth and enhanced day-to-day operations.

They will participate in weekly topical workshops led by industry experts and acquire skills that will help them improve their capability and capacity.

Build Ayrshire also includes Meet the Buyer supply chain meetings with several of hub South West’s active Tier 1 contractors.

The programme concludes with an opportunity to pitch to all of them and a closing awards event with one business gaining the Main Award for the programme.

This year the businesses taking part include Billy McGuire Joinery & Building and Clearview Intelligence, both based in Ayr.

Kilmarnock-based businesses, TCS Response, Thomson Hunter Architects, Stag Aluminium and Gas Boiler Technicians Limited are also all in attendance.

Furthermore, Dundonald-headquartered Lairds of Troon Limited and Highlander Security Systems of Troon are also taking part.

Mark Houston, Supply Chain Development Manager at hub South West, said: “It (Build Ayrshire) provides a brilliant platform for each of them to develop their businesses.

“Over 150 companies have now ‘graduated’ from these programmes, many of which have improved their business and experienced high growth by both broadening and deepening their grasp of the factors needed to win more new, bigger contracts from the Tier 1 contractors.”