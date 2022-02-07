Curtains close on Celtic connections 2022

IN-PERSON performances at the winter music festival, Celtic Connections, came to a close last night, after three weeks of concerts, exhibitions and screenings.

The festival used a hybrid approach for its 29th edition last month due to Covid, but the 18-day festival still successfully staged 60 in-person events with a digital package offered as well.

More than 500 artists were featured across the shows bringing 23,000 attendees to 18 venues across Glasgow.

This year’s highlights included a torch-lit Shetland Viking march through the streets of Glasgow and a performance from Anoushka Shankar accompanied by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

The online programme will continue to run until February 16th and has already enjoyed thousands of viewers from 31 countries around the world including Japan, South Africa and Israel.

This year the Showcase Scotland international partner for Celtic Connections was Scotland’s Celtic cousins Wales.

Leading musicians from the country took to the stage across the closing weekend.

Showcase Scotland took place online for a second year, so Wales will return in 2023 for a full in-person partnership.

Musicians from both countries will feature when Showcase Scotland returns to Celtic Connections for its 23rd year.

Donald Shaw, creative producer for Celtic Connections, said: “Having been faced with such uncertainty at the turn of the year, we feel very fortunate to have preserved an 18-day festival.

“Thank you to everyone who stuck with us to make this year’s festival possible. We look forward to returning bigger and better again for our 30th year in 2023.”

Selected Celtic Connection shows are available to enjoy as part of an online pass until Wednesday February 16th.

The festival will also stage a number of rescheduled concerts later in the year including Isle of Skye electronic Celtic fusion band Niteworks on 22nd June.

Details of other rescheduled performances are due to be announced including two captivating shows from Whisper the Song – the festival’s strand celebrating Scotland’s Year of Stories.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “It’s heartening to see audiences returning in such large numbers to the live events staged as part of Celtic Connections’ hybrid offering this year.

“As we begin our recovery from the pandemic, it’s important to support the rich array of festivals and events across the country. There is something for everyone.”

Celtic Connections will return for its 30th-anniversary edition from 19th January to 5th February 2023.