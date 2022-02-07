Life-saving Scottish charity to help students’ careers soar

A LIFE-SAVING Scottish charity is set to give students the opportunity to get their careers off to a flying start.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is offering students at the University of Dundee the opportunity to get involved with its uplifting work.

The organisation is due to attend the university’s annual Volunteer and Work Experience Fair this week.

The careers fair which takes place online on Wednesday 9th February, showcases a host of local organisations and charities that can benefit from the support of students.

With many employers seeking real-world experience from prospective recruits, the university’s career service say that the event is a great launchpad for students looking to equip themselves for the future.

SCAA Volunteer Co-ordinator Rebecca Peden explained that volunteers were at the very heart of the charity’s mission, giving motivated students a chance to build on their experience.

Peden said: “Our volunteering is fundraising and administrative-based, and these vital background roles help keep the charity in the air.

“Volunteering with SCAA is ideal for students as the roles allow complete flexibility, tying in with study, social and family demands, and we’re keen to enlist more young people to boost our numbers.

“It’s a two-way process – they help us, and we support them to find the volunteer experience both valuable and rewarding. And we’re happy to provide references for them as they move on.

“Our volunteering opportunities exist all over Scotland – and on our many islands – so students from out with Dundee can even help out when they’re at home.”

Mark McCabe, from the University’s Careers Service commented: “Charities like SCAA offer a range of flexible opportunities that can provide practical workplace experience, as well as giving individuals a means to build confidence and personal skills.

“It is a great way for students to develop their CV, and volunteering can also bring huge satisfaction by supporting organisations that perform valuable work.

“By giving just a little time to charities like SCAA, students can help their career take off while saving lives.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities for volunteering at Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) should email [email protected].