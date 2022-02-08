Care home fighting fit for 2022 following record occupancy rates

AN EDINBURGH care home has recorded a strong bounce back from the last two years of lockdowns – with record occupancy numbers as it looks to expand its team for 2022.

Despite the challenges brought on the care home sector, Cramond Residence is optimistic for the year ahead with occupancy rates up 65% on this point last year.

The home is set to hire additional members of staff to take its team to more than 100, in response to the continued growing demand.

Located in Cramond, to the north of the city, the care home was launched in late 2018 and offers uncompromising nurse-led care, as well as respite and dementia specialist services and offers small group living in nine luxuriously-appointed homes.

Throughout the pandemic it has been able to use its purpose-built layout and cutting-edge air filtration system and laundry facilities to minimise cross-infection.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager at Cramond Residence said: “After an unprecedented two years for the industry, we finally have positive momentum.

“Our clients and their families are placing their trust in us and we’re thrilled to be reaching record occupancy levels.

“The biggest obstacle we now have to us providing care for more older people is recruitment. We’re hopeful that we can cut through the current workforce crisis by offering some of the highest salaries in Edinburgh, competitive terms and conditions and a great team environment.

“Putting the wellbeing of our residents and staff has been and continues to be our main priority and as we continue on the path to normality, we are looking forward to increasing our offering over the coming months.”

The home is looking for applications from lifestyle coordinators, qualified nurses and catering assistants, with particularly high demand for nursing staff and care assistants.

Included in the home’s current offering for residents is a tailored monthly activity programme, curated by its dedicated lifestyle team, bespoke physiotherapy sessions by boutique physiotherapy experts, Balanced as well as specialist dementia care.

Throughout the duration of the pandemic, the home offered a range of virtual activities, including linking up with the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions to deliver a programme of interactive tours of some of Scottish most famous attractions, to keep residents stimulated and engaged.

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents offering a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from a highly-trained team.

To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/