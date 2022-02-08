A HOME BARGAINS customer was left horrified after claiming she found a human toenail stitched into one of her new slippers.

Laura Benson said she felt physically sick after feeling something sharp digging into her toe last week and realising it was another person’s discarded nail.

She had only just bought the pink, fluffy slippers from her local Home Bargains store in Lurgan, County Armagh in Northern Ireland, and was excited to wear them.

At first the mortified shopper thought the sharpness was just a bit of plastic that might have been left behind.

But on closer inspection, Laura claims she found a discoloured, human toenail sewn into the stitching of the slipper.

Laura claims she complained about the revolting discovery to Home Bargains and was offered a £20 voucher to spend in store.

She posted vile images on Facebook later on that day showing what appears to be a large, yellow and brownish nail poking out from the slipper’s stitching.

Laura said : “Traumatised! So today I decided to buy a new pair of pink fluffy ballerina bow slippers.

“I got home and put them straight on, well I felt something very sharp poking into my toe.

“I flipped the slipper inside out and started to touch, feel hoke and poke at what I thought was a sharp bit of plastic.

“To my absolute horror I have found a human toenail sewed into the inside of the slipper.

“I’m nearly sick. You couldn’t make this up. Help.”

Laura’s post has received over 1,500 likes and more than 1,000 comments from equally as horrified social media users.

One user said: “I don’t know whether to laugh or vomit.”

Another said: “That’s vile, obviously a returned item, shouldn’t have been back out on the shop floor.”

A third said: “It’s a finger nail but that’s absolutely gross. I’d definitely be complaining.”

A fourth said: “Yuk. This makes me feel sick, don’t know how you must feel. I hope you get compensated for this.”

Another said: “That’s the kind of thing that’s going to stay with you for life.

“You’ll never try a pair of shoes or slippers on again without checking inside first. I’m horrified for you.”

Another member of the Facebook group said: “I know this is absolutely terrible for you but I’m sorry I can’t stop laughing. I’m a horrible person, sorry.”

Speaking today Laura said: “I have submitted an online complaint form and Home Bargains have given me a £20 voucher.”

A spokesperson for Peppermint Soda, who represents the retailer, today said: “Home Bargains were not available for comment.”